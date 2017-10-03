Trump Throws Paper Towels At Desperate Puerto Ricans ‘Like He’s Shooting Baskets At Dave & Busters’

This is a new low, as Donald Trump threw rolls of paper towels at desperate citizens of hurricane ravaged Puerto Rico. We’ve got the video of him acting like he was shooting hoops with the much-needed supplies.

Just when we thought Donald Trump, 71, couldn’t be any more of an embarrassment, he proved that there’s still so much insensitive and crass behavior in him that he has yet to unleash. While visiting Puerto Rico on Oct. 3 after the U.S. territory was ravaged by Hurricane Maria nearly two weeks ago, he made a stop at a small supply depot where he made a total ass of himself. As he stood in front of a table covered with much-needed goods including batteries, cans of tuna and other supplies, he started lobbing rolls of paper towels into the crowd. Many of the victims of this catastrophe have no electricity, no running water and are in desperate need of supplies and here’s our president, throwing paper towels to desperate people as if he was using a t-shirt gun to lob souvenirs into the crowd at a sports game! One Twitter user even said it looked like he was shooting hoops at a Dave & Busters!

“A lot of love in this room,” he said while he was tossing out the towels as if he was doing the suffering victims the world’s biggest favor and he was being worshipped in return. Who does this?! Can you picture any other president — Republican or Democrat — who would throw desperately needed supplies to natural disaster victims as if it was some type of fun game? See pics of Trump, here.

This wasn’t the only completely appalling thing Trump did while in Puerto Rico. He compared their death count to that of Hurricane Katrina like it was a contest! “Every death is a horror, but if you look at a real catastrophe like Katrina, and you look at the tremendous — hundreds and hundreds and hundreds of people that died, and you look at what happened here, with really a storm that was just totally overpowering, nobody’s ever seen anything like this. What is your death count as of this moment? 17? 16 people certified, 16 people versus in the thousands. You can be very proud of all of your people and all of our people working together. Sixteen versus literally thousands of people. You can be very proud.” WHAT?!? They can be PROUD that more people didn’t die? Who talks like that?

Here’s the video of Trump hurling paper towel rolls into the crowd, and needless to say, many Americans are horrified at such a gross and undignified act and took to Twitter to call him out.

Pres. Trump tosses paper towel rolls, distributes other supplies to hurricane victims during his Puerto Rico visit https://t.co/UAjQrpyToV pic.twitter.com/8IAj5F5OKH — CBS News (@CBSNews) October 3, 2017

Trump in PR passing out paper towels like he’s Oprah “ you get a paper towel” “ you get a paper towel” pic.twitter.com/52qYiuODwx — Jasmine (@_countonjas) October 3, 2017

I've seen a lot of idiocy from Trump but for some reason the paper towel video really got under my skin. God help us. — Blame The Label (@blamethelabel) October 4, 2017

I don’t think I’ll be able to get over Trump shooting the paper towel jumpers for a while — Michael Knight (@MrDCsportsSr) October 4, 2017

Dear God. Trump throwing paper towel to hurricane survivors like he's at an NBA tshirt giveaway https://t.co/MTKSuDcBhl — Josh Riddick (@JRidd_317) October 3, 2017

Found this vid of Trump when he took his paper towel basketball style distribution to the next level pic.twitter.com/ACAqYvSFpE — Denlesks (@Denlesks) October 3, 2017

Seriously, Trump shooting paper towel rolls in PR like he's at Dave and Busters really has me crying. pic.twitter.com/CtgGyRQV7g — Joseph Milord (@JoeMilord) October 3, 2017

How many rolls of paper towel does it take to clean up a hurricane, exactly? USA is a parody of itself now. trump in Puerto Rico. — Music is My Sister (@TurnVinyl) October 3, 2017

