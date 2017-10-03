On the night of Tom Petty’s death, Coldplay took the stage in Portland, Oregon, and paid special tribute to the legendary rocker with a performance of his band’s hit ‘Free Fallin.’ Watch the touching video here.

Oct. 2 was a tough day for musicians everywhere. First, more than 50 lives were lost and more than 500 people were injured after a mass shooting at a music festival in Las Vegas on Oct. 1. Then, hours later, news broke that Tom Petty had suffered from full cardiac arrest and was being taken off life support. That evening, Tom died at the age of 66. The singer was an inspiration to so many musicians, including Chris Martin and his Coldplay band members, who made sure to take the time to pay tribute to both Tom and the victims of the Vegas shooting during their Oct. 2 show in Portland, Oregon.

First, the guys had the entire arena join them in a moment of silence to reflect on the Las Vegas tragedy. The entire arena was lit up only by the crowd’s cell phones during this tribute. Then, the band was joined onstage by musician Pete Buck to perform a rendition of Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers’ hit, “Free Fallin.” It’s evident in a video from the show that the entire audience was moved by the performance. Tom went into cardiac arrest on Oct. 1 and reportedly stopped breathing. He was revived by EMTs and rushed to the UCLA Medical Center, but sadly, it was too late. With family members, friends and his bandmates by his side, Tom passed away by 8:40 p.m. PST on Oct. 2.

Like Coldplay, Sheryl Crow also used her platform to issue a tribute, dedicating a performance of “If It Makes You Happy” to Tom. His loss will be felt deeply, but his music will live on forever.

