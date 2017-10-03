Chris Brown Believes He & Rihanna Will Be Together Again One Day: ‘They’re Soulmates’

Chris Brown is still head-over-heels for Rihanna, and even thinks they’re soulmates! Here’s why he’s convinced that they’ll wind up together again one day.

Different day, same old sob story! Chris Brown, 28, wants nothing more than to get back together with ex-girlfriend Rihanna, 29. He can’t stop thinking about his lost love, a source close to Chris told us, and it’s tearing him apart. He’s got a serious case of the “what-ifs”! But does Rihanna feel the same way? She looks awfully happy with her new boyfriend!

“Chris has never gotten over Rihanna, and he says he never will. She’s the standard he holds all other women to, and he still misses her and thinks about her pretty much every day,” the source told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Seeing photos of Rihanna out with other men stings like crazy, and Chris can’t help torturing himself with thoughts of ‘what if.’ Chris believes that they will be together again one day, some time in the future — that they’re soulmates and meant for each other.”

That’s sweet, but Chris has been trying to do this for such a long time! Chris and Rihanna infamously broke up in 2013 after he brutally beat her after a pre-Grammys party. Though they’re cool with each other now, and have even hung out together, there’s been no indication that Rihanna wants to give their romantic relationship another shot. Sure, there’s history between them — but it’s bad history. Plus, she’s happily dating handsome Saudi billionaire Hassan Jameel! Though they have insanely hectic schedules, when they’re together he treats her like a queen. It doesn’t look like she’s giving that up anytime soon!

It’s interesting that Chris is pouring his heart out about Rihanna now, after being accused of slamming her in his verse on A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie‘s track “F**king & Kissing”. He raps that he’s going to sleep with an ex’s friends for revenge — and ex that he loved. Rihanna?

