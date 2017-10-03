Blake Shelton Begs Gwen Stefani To Never Break His Heart In Sweet Birthday Message

Blake Shelton has a way with words! The country singer sent his girlfriend Gwen Stefani a sweet birthday message and we have all the feels! Get the romantic details!

“Why don’t you go ahead and NEVER break my heart!!!!,” Blake Shelton, 41, wrote to Gwen Stefani, on Twitter for her 48th birthday! However, Blake’s message wasn’t a serious plea to his girlfriend, who celebrated her big day on Oct. 3. In fact, his tweet was a reference to their hit duet, “Go Ahead and Break My Heart”. The former No Doubt lead then retweeted Blake’s message and sent him the sweetest reply. She thanked him for “saving” her life, and added a red heart emoji.

Blake’s loving message came soon after he gushed over Gwen and her sons — Kingston, 11, Zuma, 9, Apollo, 3 — during a family trip to his native, Oklahoma. He brought Gwen and the boys to the opening of his new restaurant, Ole Red on Sept. 30. “It’s been a lot of fun for me to be the one to get to expose them to this — out in the country,” Blake told Entertainment Tonight. “They love it so much, her entire family. And when I say her family, I mean all of them. I’m talking about the kids, the mom, the dad, the brother. There’s times when we’ve had holiday gatherings, and I’m talking about 30-plus family members from her side, from my side.” He went on to joke about how he has so much fun with Gwen and her sons that it should be “illegal in California.” And, speaking of Gwen’s sons, just last month, they appeared in Blake’s latest music video for his hit, “I’ll Name the Dogs.”

Happy Birthday @gwenstefani!!! Why don't you go ahead and NEVER break my heart!!!! — Blake Shelton (@blakeshelton) October 3, 2017

@blakeshelton thanku for saving my life gx ❤️🙏🏻❤️ https://t.co/FL3vPleCdK — Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani) October 3, 2017

The opening of Blake’s new restaurant also treated fans to an adorable PDA session between the country crooner and Gwen. She joined her man on stage for a private concert for 150 lucky fans at Ole Red in Blake’s adopted hometown of Tishomingo, Oklahoma [on Sept. 30]. The couple — who’s been dating for over two years — put on a cute performance for the crowd. When they took the stage, Blake planted a kiss on his leading lady’s cheek and she couldn’t stop smiling. Then, he shared a sweet story of when the pair first met.

“We were starting to hang out together and mess around,” he told the crowd, who couldn’t stop cheering. “You know, texting each other, starting out as friends,” Blake added.

The free concert raised more than $30,000 for the local charity J.C. Reaching Out.

