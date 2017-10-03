Blac Chyna Does Her Raciest Twerking Performance Ever With Bare Butt At SlutWalk

Blac Chyna took Amber Rose’s annual SlutWalk to another level on Oct. 1! She twerked in nothing but a bra and underwear while on stage in downtown LA and you’ve got to see the sexy footage!

Can Blac Chyna, 29, get any hotter? — Well, she proved that to be true when she stepped out half-naked to support her best friend Amber Rose, 33, for her third annual SlutWalk. The event — which is a “movement towards gender equality, ending rape culture, victim blaming, slut and body shaming and other social injustice issues” — took place in downtown LA on Oct. 1. And, Chyna showed up and showed out when she put on a twerk performance to Yo Gotti and Nicki Minaj‘s “Rake It Up” where Nicki raps about Chyna. Watch the full video, below.

Chyna danced on stage in a black thong with a matching bra, and she let it all hang out for the large crowd. She bared her booty and nipples in the sexy two-piece, and she’s never looked better. Chyna also wore a see-through, fishnet body suit over her lingerie, with studded sunnies. She ran around the annual event with her best friend, who was dressed as “Captain Save a Hoe”.

Amber rocked a cleavage-baring white bodysuit with a sparkly pink cape that donned her Captain slogan. And, her man, 21 Savage, 24, was there to support her. The rapper even held up a sign that read: “I’m a hoe too,” in support of Amber’s mission. Lisa Bloom, 56, Hollywood attorney to the stars — including Chyna and Mischa Barton, 31 — was also in attendance in a shirt that read, “feminist AF.”

Amber’s third annual SlutWalk began at the courthouse where Lisa Bloom actually obtained Chyna’s temporary restraining order against Rob Kardashian, 30. Chyna took the Kardashian to court after he exposed naked photos of her online after their July 5 feud.

