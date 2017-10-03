Mean Girls Day: Celebrate With The 9 Most Quotable Moments From The Popular 2004 Flick

It’s October 3rd, AKA Mean Girls Day! From Regina George asking if butter is a carb to the iconic candy cane-gram scene, we’ve rounded up the teen movie’s best quotes and moments here.

Everybody in the English-speaking world knows what Mean Girls is, but just for fun, we’re looking back at the most quotable scenes from Tina Fey‘s 2004 masterpiece. Click through the slideshow below to see the most legendary quotes, and watch the “Jingle Bell Rock” scene, which is arguably the best part of the movie, above.

There are the obvious ones (“Get in, loser. We’re going shopping) as well as the more obscure (“Don’t have sex. You will get pregnant and die”), though of course it depends on who you ask — it’s all more or less the same to a Mean Girls expert! Speaking of which, you can test your knowledge of the movie with our quiz here.

By the way, Mean Girls: The Musical is FINALLY happening, with previews starting on March 12, 2018 and an official Broadway premiere date on April 8. Grool!

To avoid a 1000-slide gallery of GIFs, we’ve included the honorable mentions below:

“Nice wig, Janis. What’s it made of?” “Your mom’s chest hair!”

“That’s why her hair is so big. It’s full of secrets.”

“You wanna do something fun? You wanna go to Taco Bell?” “I can’t go to Taco Bell, I’m on an all-carb diet. God, Karen, you are so stupid!”

“Sorry. We only carry sizes 1, 3 and 5. You could try Sears.”

“I wanna lose 3 pounds.”

“I’m not like a regular mom. I’m a cool mom.”

“OK, irregardless. Ex-boyfriends are just off-limits to friends. I mean, that’s just, like, the rules of feminism.”

“I can’t go out. I’m sick.” “Boo. You whore.”

“‘Made out with a hot dog’? Oh my god! That was one time!”

HollywoodLifers, did we miss any? Tell us your favorite Mean Girls quotes in the comments!