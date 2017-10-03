Even Barack Obama Wants To Know When Prince Harry’s Gonna Put A Ring On Meghan Markle

Prince Harry spent quality time with Barack Obama at the Invictus Games — and the former president couldn’t help but quiz Harry about his relationship with Meghan Markle, a fellow attendee revealed!

Barack Obama and Prince Harry were photographed laughing up a storm when they were seated next to each other at the Invictus Games on Sept. 30, and a woman who was sitting nearby overheard their epic boy talk, which even included a conversation about Harry’s girlfriend, Meghan Markle. “Obama asked about Meghan and Harry let him know she had been there to watch the tennis with him,” Hayley Stover, a student, told The Sunday Times. “He asked if she was enjoying the Games and Harry was really smiling as he said yes. He looked so happy. It was cute.” Hayley added that the former president also asked about Meghan’s show, Suits, and Harry reciprocated by asking after Michelle Obama.

Prince Harry helped create the Paralympic-style Invictus Games, so it’s obviously a huge event for him, and this year was even more special than ever. That’s because, after more than a year of dating, Meghan and Harry made their public debut as a couple at the event. During Meghan’s first appearance, the couple sat separately, but as the Games went on, they became more and more comfortable flaunting their love for each other. Photos even surfaced of the prince kissing his gal in the crowd! Recent reports say these two are basically already engaged, even if he hasn’t officially popped the question yet, and we absolutely cannot wait for the next Royal Wedding!

HollywoodLife.com has heard EXCLUSIVELY that the nuptials may not be far off, either, as Harry and Meghan already want to tie the knot next summer! However, they plan to wait for Harry’s brother, Prince William, and sister-in-law, Kate Middleton’s, third baby to be born first — it’s only fair, right?

