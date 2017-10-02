Kourtney Kardashian & Younes Bendjima: Are They Planning To Have A Baby Together?

With Kim, Khloe, & Kylie all expecting babies, is Kourtney Kardashian feeling left out? We exclusively learned whether or not the star has baby fever and what her & BF Younes Bendjima’s pregnancy plans are!

Kourtney Kardashian, 38, has always been vocal about wanting a large family. But with three kids of her own, whom she shares with ex Scott Disick, 34, does the reality star feel like her family is complete? Apparently Kourt herself isn’t quite sure yet! Currently dating Younes Bendjima, 24, the mom to Mason, 7; Penelope, 5; and Reign, 2, may just want a fourth little one in the future with her younger man — BUT she’s not too keen on losing her hot bod in the process! Click here to see adorable pics of Kourtney and Scott’s kids.

“She loves her body and wants to keep it for awhile. But she does go back and forth on if she wants another child,” a source close to Kourtney told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “She is not pressuring Younes and he is not pressuring her, but it wouldn’t be the end of the world if they had a child. They are not TRYING to have a baby, but she would welcome it if it happened.” So apparently Kourtney is super casual about the whole thing right now, which makes perfect sense considering her and her boyfriend’s age difference. After all, Younes is only 24 and is enjoying living life without worrying about taking care of another human.

“[Kourtney] knows Younes wants to be young and live life, and if she were to get pregnant it should be something to expect in the future and not anytime soon,” our insider added. But while Kourtney has babies on the brain in at least some capacity, she may not want Younes to be the baby daddy after all! In fact, during the season premiere of Keeping Up With The Kardashians on Oct. 1, Kourt admitted that she’d actually have a fourth child with Scott — but only if the timing felt right! Wait, WHAT?

During a juicy game of “truth or dare,” Kourtney was asked by one of her sisters if she’d ever have a baby with her baby daddy again, and she cooly replied, “I feel like I would if the situation was right.” Obviously everyone’s jaws dropped. The star added, “But that doesn’t mean tomorrow, guys, so don’t get any ideas.” Hmm, so with TWO baby daddy possibilities, maybe Kourt will get pregnant again after all.

She’d only be joining the Kardashian/Jenner pregnancy club, as Kylie Jenner, 20, and Khloe Kardashian, 33, are currently expecting their first children, and Kim Kardashian, 36, is having baby number three via surrogate.

