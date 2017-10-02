Nina Dobrev Defends Leaving ‘The Vampire Diaries’: ‘I Wanted to Prove Everyone Wrong’

Nina Dobrev wants the world to know why it was that she walked away from ‘The Vampire Diaries.’ In a new interview, she explains that people told her the role would pigeon-hole her.

“I’ve always wanted to take big risks,” Nina Dobrev, 28, told Rogue magazine in a new cover story to promote her new film, Flatliners. The actress decided to leave her CW show after six years; she did return for the finale, giving fans their happy ending. However, she didn’t want to be typecast.

“I started Vampire Diaries when I was 20, and I was playing a young teenage girl. I also played Katherine, this ancient vixen who was manipulative and crazy,” she said. “Then I grew into myself as a woman– I found that part of myself while playing that role– I grew with the show and I wanted to continue to grow outside of it. Mentally, it was a crazy time.”

Nina then added, when she left the show at age 27, she “was ready to do something different.”

“I wanted to prove everyone wrong who said I would play this one role my whole life or be stuck playing younger roles,” she said. Now, Nina is is doing just that. She’s currently starring in the remake of Flatliners, and the story really drew her in.

“It’s such a unique concept, the idea of dying and coming back to life– everybody at some point wonders what happens after we pass away– where do we go?” she told the mag. “Are we just here for a short amount of time and then nothing? Is that it? There are so many questions. I’ve always wondered about it, so the fact that this film explores that concept was very intriguing to me.”

