Tom Petty: 5 Things To Know About The Iconic Rocker Who Reportedly Died At 66

A true legend. Tom Petty reportedly passed away on Oct. 2 after going into full cardiac arrest. The legendary rocker inspired the music world with his smash hits and he instantly became a fan-favorite. Learn all about the late icon who will be missed, here.

1.) Tom Petty became a household name as a member of Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers. The 66-year-old singer was a man of many talents, having served as a songwriter, multi instrumentalist and record producer. He’s no flash in the pan, with major accolades under his belt including selling 80 million records worldwide. He’s one of the best-selling music artists of all time and he was even inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2002. With mega smash hits like “I Won’t Back Down,” “Free Fallin” and “Here Comes My Girl,” Tom instantly became a fan-favorite. Click here to see more pics of Tom Petty.

2.) The legendary rocker reportedly died on Oct. 2. However, there’s been conflicting updates. “Sources tell us at 10:30 Monday morning a chaplain was called to Tom’s hospital room,” TMZ reports. “We’re told the family has a do not resuscitate order on Tom. The singer is not expected to live throughout the day, but he’s still clinging to life. A report that the LAPD confirmed the singer’s death is inaccurate — the L.A. County Sheriff’s Dept. handled the emergency.” Tom was previously rushed to the hospital and in critical condition after going into full cardiac arrest. It was determined that Tom had no brain activity and reported that a decision was made to pull him off life support.

3.) Tom’s band just wrapped up an incredible tour and they played some of their biggest hits. The group’s concert dates came to an end this Sept., after playing a series of high-energy shows at the iconic Hollywood Bowl in honor of the band’s 40th anniversary. “They were some of his best shows ever,” a concertgoer told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY, gushing over the experience. “I’ve seen him tons of times. He was great, sounded good and was running around stage like usual. He was telling funny stories to the audience. He always fully connects with the crowd and makes it very intimate. There was no sense that anything was wrong with him at all.”

4.) The singer was a happily married man. Tom met his second and current wife, Dana York Epperson, in 1991 when she attended one of his concerts and they were still going strong. The “Listen To Her Heart” singer was previously married to Jane Benyo, with whom he shares two kids with, named Adria Petty and Kimberly Violette Petty. Tom loved his family very much and fans are keeping them all in mind during this traumatic time.

5.) He’s got a ton of A-list fans who think the world of him. After hearing the heartbreaking news on Oct. 2, Sheryl Crow, 55, took to social media to send her well-wishes to Tom. “I love you so much. You are in my prayers,” she wrote. Billy Baldwin, 54, also shared his condolences by writing, “As if this day couldn’t get any worse.. Tom Petty now gone. RIP.” Nikki Sixx, 58, even revealed his heartbreak over Tom’s untimely passing. “One of the greatest songwriters of our generation,” he wrote. “Thank you for ALL the music.Prayers to your family & band members.”

HollywoodLifers, feel free to send your condolences in the comment section, below. Our thoughts and prayers go out to Tom Petty’s family and friends during this difficult time.