Stephen Paddock: 5 Things To Know About The Suspect Identified As Las Vegas Shooter

Police have identified Stephen Paddock as the suspect who killed at least 50 people and injured over 400 after firing on concertgoers at the Route 91 Harvest festival in Las Vegas on Oct. 1. Here’s what we know about Stephen.

1. He was killed after opening fire at the Route 91 Harvest country music festival. Stephen Craig Paddock, 64, of Mesquite, Nevada, is the man suspected of killing at least 50 people and injuring more than 400 after unloading rounds of ammunition on innocent concertgoers with an assault rifle, the LVMPD said in a press release. This tragedy is now the deadliest mass shooting in U.S. history. Cops responded to the scene and breached the door to the suspect’s room. Stephen was found dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound in his hotel room.

2. The suspect fired his gun from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Hotel & Casino. Stephen started firing at Route 91 Harvest festival concertgoers across the street just after 10 p.m. PT from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay. When the concertgoers realized they were in the midst of an active shooter situation, the concert went into total chaos. “We heard what sounded like firecrackers going off. Then all of a sudden we heard what sounded like a machine gun. People started screaming that they were hit… When we started running out there were probably a couple hundred [people] on the ground,” concertgoer Meghan Kearney told MSNBC.

3. Police are currently questioning a woman possibly connected to Stephen. Shortly after the shooting, police began looking for Marilou Danley, a possible companion and roommate of the suspect. Police have now located Marilou for questioning, but they do not believe was involved with the shooting, ABC News reports.

4. Stephen was a Nevada native and reportedly known by local police. Las Vegas Sheriff Joseph Lombardo said in a press conference that the suspect was a “local resident.” Local police were aware of the suspect because of past run-ins with law enforcement, The Washington Post reports.

5. Despite initial reports of multiple gunmen, police believe the suspect acted alone. “We believe it’s a solo actor. A lone wolf,” Sheriff Lombardo said in a press conference. Sheriff Lombardo is believed to have checked in as a hotel guest at the Mandalay Bay.