‘The Gifted’: Everything You Need To Know About The New X-Men Show You’re Going To Love

The X-Men universe is getting bigger. ‘The Gifted’ debuts on Oct. 2 with a brand-new story. From the cast to whether or not any major X-Men characters (ahem, Wolverine) will show up, this is what you must know!

1. The X-Men you’re used to seeing are “gone.” The Gifted isn’t going to be your typical X-Men project. The X-Men made famous by the movies — Wolverine, Storm, Rogue, Beast, and more — will be absent in the show for a very important reason. “The X-Men are gone. The Brotherhood is gone. Most of the powerful classic mutants are not around,” showrunner Matt Nix told CBR. “People don’t know where they’ve gone. They are shrouded in mystery. It comes out gradually over the course of the series that there’s been a cataclysmic event, a bit of a 9/11 event, that caused enormous social upheaval and a lot of hatred towards mutants. It’s somehow related to the disappearance of the X-Men and the Brotherhood.”

2. The heart of the series is the Strucker family. The family, consisting of Reed (Stephen Moyer), Kate (Amy Acker), Lauren (Natalie Alyn Lind), and Andy Strucker (Percy Hynes White), is forced to go on the run from a hostile government. After learning that their children possess mutant powers, Reed and Kate seek help from an underground network. The family will encounter many more mutants along the way.

3. Some popular mutants from the Marvel Comics will show up. Polaris, Thunderbird, and Blink are all cast members on The Gifted. They’ll be played by Emma Dumont, 22, Blair Redford, 34, and Jamie Chung, 34. Polaris is a very important character. She’s the daughter of Magneto!

4. Stephen Moyer already has an X-Men connection. While this is Stephen’s first X-Men project, his wife Anna Paquin, 35, played Rogue in the X-Men movies!

5. The Gifted is sort of in its own universe. Since the most recent X-Men movies haven’t adhered to a strict timeline, this allowed The Gifted to create its own world in a sense. “It gave us a lot of freedom to say we exist in our own universe that’s related to everything that’s gone on,” Matt told The Hollywood Reporter. “It’s not like we’re not conscious of it and we’re not trying to undo or counteract anything from the people who haven’t seen the movies, but we do get to do our own thing while still nodding to stuff that people care about, and that we care about in the movies and the comics.”

The Gifted airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on FOX.

