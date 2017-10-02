‘Scandal’: Everything To Know Before The Final Season Premieres

The final season of ‘Scandal’ is upon us and we’re not ready to say goodbye. But, we’re going to enjoy what we have left, aka season 7, which premieres on Oct. 5! Here’s your ultimate catch-up session before the final season!

Guys, it’s hard to believe that we’re here. It’s the final season of Scandal, ever. While we’re dreading the end of one of the most iconic shows on television, we can’t wait for the premiere of season 7. Olivia Pope and whole gang are officially back on Thursday, Oct 5 [at 9 PM ET on ABC]. And, since it’s been a hot minute since the season 6 finale, we’re here to give you the ultimate refresher course. So, let’s get started!

Season 6 ended with more twists and turns than Shonda Rhimes has ever given us throughout Scandal’s tenure on the small screen. There’s a new president in town [Mellie Grant], and there’s the wildest shift of power we have ever seen; Olivia talked Fitz out of reinstating B613 and running it himself. Instead, SHE used her power as Mellie’s chief of staff to get her to fund B613. Now, Olivia’s running the very dark organization that she once credited for ruining her life. And, her first order? — Nominating Cyrus as the new vice president for Mellie after eliminating Luna Vargas, the threat. A lot to take in, or relive, right?

Here’s some key things to know about the characters who had larger-than-life moments in the season 6 finale!

Olivia — Ok, so we’re about to see a very dark side of Olivia in season 7. If you thought her choking out her mother, Maya and beating someone with a chair was bad, you haven’t seen nothin’ yet. Now, she will run B613 — not Fitz, not Jake, and not Rowan. At this point, she has handed over the keys to OPA to Quinn. By the end of season 6, Olivia had successfully gotten Mellie elected and sworn in as the show’s next president of the United States, solved the assassination of Frankie Vargas, slept with Fitz because why not, eliminated Luna, kept OPA up and running despite her absence, and she managed not to kill her mother. Damn, girl was busy.

Mellie — Now, Mellie has what she’s always wanted — the White House. After managing not to get killed, because everyone involved with the presidency was dropping like flies at one point, Mellie is ready to take on her term. But, you know it won’t be an easy feat. And, she’s really going to be pissed when she discovered that Olivia tricked her into funding B613 to reinstate the organization. Remember: Mellie just got the presidency by the skin of her teeth; Frankie Vargas was assassinated by a hit his wife, Luna put out, and she then endorsed Mellie for the presidency. Yes, Luna is a bad bad person… we mean, was*.

Luna — Yup, Luna is dead. Olivia and Jake gave her two options: kill yourself and have a hero’s death or have Jake kill you and then the messy truth comes out. What’s the messy truth? — Well, she was the one behind Frankie’s death, so she wouldn’t have to play the role of first lady; she wanted to further her career. Then, she got on Mellie’s good side enough for Mellie to make her vice president. However, Olivia and Jake later found out that she was planning to kill Mellie during her inauguration. But, in the end, Luna took the poisonous pills and she died.

Quinn — Like we said earlier, Quinn is running OPA with the help of her OG BFF, Abby. And, Quinn is pregnant with Charlie’s baby and they’re engaged! Upon finding out about the pregnancy, Quinn knew she and Charlie weren’t the ideal, white picket-fence parents. As a result, she was two seconds from leaving OPA all together. She offered for Abby to run OPA, but Abby said she would only come back if they ran it together. And, Quinn’s back. Phew. Abby is also happy to be back, especially after her tense run-in with Peus and the near death of Huck. He’s OK though, don’t worry.

Cyrus — Cyrus is charged and arrested for the assassination of Frankie Vargas. As you know, he was running with Vargas as his vice president, so he was the obvious suspect. But, we know that it wasn’t him. Luna was behind it all.

Fitz — The season six finale showed Fitz making his way out of the White House and his transition out of his term as president. During the entire season, we were given the pleasure of seeing what life would be like if Olivia didn’t fix the election for Fitz. Shonda, in true Shonda-form took us to another world which included a wedding between Olivia and Fitz. However, reality struck real quick when realistically, Fitz left the White House in a helicopter to Vermont to start his presidential foundation… without Olivia. Hey, someone’s got to run B613.

Rowan — Although Luna was behind Frankie’s death, it was Rowan who actually carried out the hit. Why? — He was being threatened by Peus and his partner Samantha. He was ordered to kill Vargas and if he didn’t, they threatened to deliver him Olivia’s head in a box, seriously though. Aw, so he killed Frankie to save Olivia’s life.. because that’s what that family does.

Maya — The official boss of season 6, despite it ending with her being shot. Her witty one-liners and powerful speeches make her a boss. After Olivia let Maya loose, oh and after she choked her out, Maya dug out her tracking chip Olivia had put in her. Like, why was anyone surprised when that happen? So, at this point, everyone thinks Maya is on the hunt to kill Mellie, when really, she has another target and it’s not Mellie. She tells Olivia to move while they’re at the Inauguration ceremony, but nothing happens. When Mellie gets sworn in, Rowan appears, standing over Maya’s body; he shot her. But, she’s not dead. Olivia visits her in the hospital during the finale, where Maya gives her a little pep talk and tells her that if half of her is Maya and half of her is Rowan, then no one can take her down.

