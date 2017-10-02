Trump Speaks On Las Vegas Shooting: ‘This Was An Act Of Pure Evil’

President Trump spoke out about the horrific mass shooting in Las Vegas in which more than 50 were murdered, and over 400 injured. He called the massacre and ‘act of pure evil.’ Read his full remarks here.

President Donald Trump, 71, addressed the nation from the White House about the deadly Las Vegas shooting massacre at the Route 91 country festival, which claimed the lives of over 50 concertgoers, and injured over 400 others — the deadliest mass shooting in modern American history. The president said that the shooting was “was an act of pure evil. The FBI and Department of Homeland Security are working closely with local authorities to assist, and they will provide updates as the situation develops.”

“We are joined together in sadness, shock and grief. Last night a gunman brutally murdered more than 50 people and injured hundreds more…Hundreds of our fellow citizens are now mourning the loss of a loved one. We cannot fathom what they are going through. To the families of the victims, we are praying for you and we are here for you. And we ask God to see you though this dark period. In memory of the fallen I have directed that our great flag will be flying at half staff. In moments of tragedy and harm American comes together as one, and it always has.”

Suspected gunman Stephen Paddock, 64, shot the concertgoers from his 32nd floor room at the Mandalay Bay hotel, located across the street from the concert grounds. ISIS has since claimed responsibility for the attack without providing evidence of Paddock joining the terrorist group. An estimated 22,000 people were at the festival enjoying the beginning of Jason Aldean‘s set when bullets began to rain down from the hotel. Video shows Jason and his band rushing offstage and diving for safety (they’re all okay) as the shooting begins; additional footage taken by concertgoers shows the crowd realize what’s happening and begin stampeding off the festival grounds.

The dead include Paddock himself. Las Vegas police say the suspected gunman died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound in his Mandalay Bay hotel room, where they also uncovered 10 rifles. Las Vegas police believe that the he was a lone gunman, despite naming his roommate as a “person of interest” at the beginning of their investigation. They have ended that inquiry after determining that the suspect was out of the country during the massacre.

While Trump’s speech was one mainly of comfort, it’s likely that he’ll get more political about the mass shooting on Twitter. The president, at least during the 2016 election, made it clear that he does not support the ban on assault weapons, despite opposing it in his 2000 book “The America We Deserve”. Trump also stated as part of his presidential platform that “Law-abiding people should be allowed to own the firearm of their choice. The government has no business dictating what types of firearms good, honest people are allowed to own.” It’s worth noting that Paddock had no criminal record whatsoever — the definition of a law-abiding citizen. The NRA endorsed Trump as their candidate of choice during the election.

