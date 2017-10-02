Tristan Thompson Buying $20 Million LA Pad To Be Close To Pregnant Khloe Kardashian

Tristan Thompson is about to be an LA homeowner, according to a new report, which claims he’s dropping serious cash on an LA pad now that Khloe Kardashian is pregnant! Get the details inside their preparation for baby!

Although Tristan Thompson, 26, resides on the East Coast, since he’s a crucial part of the Cleveland Cavaliers starting lineup, he’s looking to buy a home in LA, according to TMZ. His original plan was to reportedly rent out an LA home for when he’s there in the offseason. However, now that his girlfriend, Khloe Kardashian, 33, is pregnant with their first child together, he wants to make LA more of a permanent residence, as reported by the site. The NBA star is reportedly set on Bel Air, Beverly Hills or the Hollywood Hills, and has a budget of around $20 million, because, of course he does.

Back in July, Tristan and Khloe were photographed on the hunt for a rental home for him in LA. At the time, the site said he had a budget of $60k a month and was looking to rent through September; the NBA offseason. But, now that he and the Good American designer have a baby on the way, he’s reportedly more serious about his living situation. Khloe resides in Calabasas — about an hour drive from LA — so, Tristan reportedly wants an LA home so they don’t have to drive out there as often. And, he most likely will have a baby room designed inside his new home, , according to the site.

The news of Khloe’s pregnancy broke on Sept. 26, when a source EXCLUSIVELY told HL that she and Tristan were expecting their first child together. He is already a father to Prince Thompson, his son with his ex. The insider revealed that Khloe is about four months along; the same timeline as her sister Kylie Jenner, 20, who’s also reportedly pregnant. And we learned that Kardashian-Jenner clan couldn’t be more excited!

And, we can’t forget about Kim, who is also expecting her third child with Kanye West, 40, via surrogate. Rumors have been swirling for months that they were expecting; however, she just confirmed the news at the end of September in a promo for the 14th season of Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

While the news of Khloe’s pregnancy came as a shock to many, others weren’t too surprised. She and Tristan have been getting very serious and she’s mentioned that she would love to start a family with him. Not to mention, she spends most of her time these days in Cleveland, by his side.

The happy couple were spotted together for the first time since the baby news on Oct. 1. She and Tristan stepped out in a breezy Cleveland, Ohio, where she was photographed wearing a black, baggy sweatshirt.

