Khloe Kardashian & Tristan Thompson Spotted Together For 1st Time Since Pregnancy News

Covering up in baggy clothing, Khloe Kardashian stepped out for the 1st time since her pregnancy was announced looking happier than ever with baby daddy Tristan Thompson by her side! See the cute pics.

Khloe Kardashian, 33, is keeping it comfy during the first trimester of her reported pregnancy. At three months along, the reality star was spotted with boyfriend Tristan Thompson, 26, for the very first time since her baby news was first revealed. Stepping out in Cleveland, Ohio, the couple looked cozy and relaxed, but Khloe made sure her small baby bump was strategically covered! Wearing an oversized sweatshirt and leggings, the reality star even held a large black purse over her midsection, ensuring photogs couldn’t get a good shot of her belly. CLICK HERE TO SEE THE NEW PICS OF KHLOE AND TRISTAN.

Khloe and Tristan’s outing took place on Oct. 1, just six days after news of Khloe’s first pregnancy broke on Sept. 26. The star is three months into her pregnancy, according to TMZ, and she and Tristan don’t know yet if they’re having a son or a daughter. While this will be Khloe’s first child, the NBA star welcomed a baby boy, Prince Thompson, with ex Jordan Craig back in December. Click here to see pics of Khloe’s body “then and now.”

As wild as it is, Khloe isn’t the only Kardashian/Jenner sister currently pregnant. Kylie Jenner, 20, is also expecting her first child, and Kim Kardashian, 36, is expecting baby number three via surrogate. As HollywoodLife.com previously told you, all three sisters are ecstatic about the new family additions and couldn’t be happier that they’re all expecting newborns around the same time.

“Kylie loves how close-knit her family is and is thrilled to bring that to her own to-be immediate family,” an insider close to the Kardashian fam told us EXCLUSIVELY. “She feels more prepared than ever, especially since she will be sharing this journey with Khloe. They are looking at it like it’s a unifying experience for them as sisters. This was totally unplanned and coincidental but they couldn’t be more happy! And the same goes for the rest of the family.” SO sweet, right?

