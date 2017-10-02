Tom Petty’s Most Brilliant Performances — The Super Bowl, 8 ‘SNL’ Appearances & More

Tom Petty was one of rock’s most iconic and enduring stars, and now he’s reportedly passed away at just 66-years-old. We’ve got his most brilliant performances over his 40 year career, including the Super Bowl and more.

So devastating! Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers were one of the greatest live performers in rock history, with the band’s four decade career alive and well, still going strong in 2017. His millions of fans are in mourning with the news that the Florida native reportedly passed away on Oct. 2 after suffering a massive cardiac arrest at just 66 years-old. He was still touring to this day and sounded as brilliant as he did when he first broke onto the national stage in late 1970’s. We’ve got a look back at his most epic performances over the pasts 40 years.

In one of the most exciting Super Bowl’s ever, Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers were the halftime entertainers at Super Bowl XLII in 2008. While the NY Giants ended up beating the New England Patriots at the last second, Tom and the crew thrilled the audience by opening with his best known hit “American”Girl” and ended the four song set with “Running Down a Dream,” which the Giants ended up doing.

Petty and the crew played at the inaugural Farm Aid concert in 1985 and not only blew away the Champaign, Ill crowd with their own hits hits like “Straight into Darkness” and “Refugee,” but they were joined by Bob Dylan for the final four songs of their set, “Shake,” “I’ll Remember You,” “Trust Yourself” and his megahit “Maggie’s Farm.” Petty even opened the set with a cover of Chuck Berry‘s “Bye Bye Johnny.” See pics of Tom Petty, here.

The band made their Saturday Night Live debut in 1983, bringing their brand of all-American rock and roll to the show at a time when disco was dying and new wave and punk music were starting to gain steam. They played “The Waiting” and “Change of Heart” off their Hard Promises album and that would be just the first of their many appearances on the legendary late night show. He went on to play either as a solo artist or with the Heartbreakers a total of eight times. In 2010, he became the second most featured band ever on the iconic late night show. In 1994 they were in between drummers when Tom recruited former Nirvana drummer and future Foo Fighters leader Dave Grohl, 48, for “You Don’t Know How It Feels.”

Tom and the guys thrilled audiences just this past July in London where they played Hyde Park and brought out longtime pal and collaborator Steve Nicks, 69, to perform a duet of their legendary 1981 hit “Stop Draggin’ My Heart Around.” This was just three months ago, so it is absolutely devastating to think he’s gone so soon when he was still kicking rock and roll butt so recently.

