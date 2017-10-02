Tom Petty Hospitalized: Legendary Singer Unconscious After Going Into Full Cardiac Arrest

Tom Petty was rushed to the hospital and remains in critical condition after going into full cardiac arrest on Oct. 1, according to a new report. Here’s the latest.

Legendary rocker Tom Petty was found unconscious in his Malibu home on Oct.1, and was reportedly put on life support upon arriving to the UCLA Santa Monica Hospital, according to TMZ. The site reports that the singer was not breathing upon arrival of EMTs, and that he went into full cardiac arrest. When officials arrived at Tom’s residence, they were reportedly able to get a pulse, but his condition was still critical once he arrived to the hospital. The exact state of Tom’s condition is still unknown, and his team has yet to make an official statement with an update.

Tom gained worldwide fame as a member of Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers. Although the height of the band’s success was in the 70s and 80s, they continue to perform to this day, and even released an album in 2014. The iconic band actually just wrapped up a tour on Sept. 25, which closed out with a string of shows at the Hollywood Bowl in honor of the group’s 40th anniversary. “They were some of his best shows ever,” a concertgoer told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “I’ve seen him tons of times. He was great, sounded good and was running around stage like usual. He was telling funny stories to the audience. He always fully connects with the crowd and makes it very intimate. There was no sense that anything was wrong with him at all.”

Story Developing…

HollywoodLifers, leave your thoughts and prayers for Tom in comments section below.