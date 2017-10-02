Tom Petty: Classic Rock Icon Reportedly Dies At 66 After Full Cardiac Arrest

Our hearts are broken. After suffering from full cardiac arrest, rock legend Tom Petty has allegedly died, a shocking new report claims. Get all the gut-wrenching details here.

Tom Petty is reportedly dead, less than 24 hours after he was rushed to UCLA Santa Monica Hospital on Oct. 1 — due to experiencing full cardiac arrest — CBS News claims. The rock legend was said to have regained his pulse after EMTs raced to his Malibu home, found him unconscious, and transported him to the hospital, but sadly, his condition never improved, according to TMZ. He was allegedly put on life support, but when no brain activity was detected, a decision was made to pull the plug. Interestingly, TMZ claims the rocker is still alive (despite CBS News’ claim of his death), but he won’t be for much longer. “At 10:30 Monday morning a chaplain was called to Tom’s hospital room. The family has a do not resuscitate order on Tom. The singer is not expected to live much longer … but at this time, he’s still clinging to life,” a source told the site. Tom, who became famous with Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers in 1978 with “Breakdown,” was only 66 years old at the time of his death. Tom’s family and/or team have yet to make an official statement.

Before his reported passing, Tom continued to tour around the world Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers. In fact, the band, who hit their prime in the 70s and 80s, just wrapped a tour at the end of September, closing out with a string of shows at the Hollywood Bowl in honor of the group’s 40th anniversary. “They were some of his best shows ever,” a concertgoer told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “I’ve seen him tons of times. He was great, sounded good and was running around stage like usual. He was telling funny stories to the audience. He always fully connects with the crowd and makes it very intimate. There was no sense that anything was wrong with him at all.” So sad. Click here to see more pics of Tom Petty!

Following his hospitalization and reported death, the LA County Fire Department released the following statement to HollywoodLife.com, “We received a call at 10:45 PM for an older man in cardiac arrest. When EMTs arrived at the residence they immediately began life-saving procedures and the patient was transported to a local hospital. At the moment we can’t confirm the age of the man or that it is Tom Petty as much of those determinations will be made by the hospital medical staff.”

Tom is survived by his second wife, Dana York Epperson. Thet met in 1991 when she attended one of his concerts, but he was still married to Jane Benyo at the time. Tom has two kids, whom he shares with Jane — Adria Petty and Kimberly Violette Petty.

Our thoughts and prayers go out to Tom Petty’s family and friends during this difficult time in his life.