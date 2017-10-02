Thylane Blondeau, 16, ‘The Most Beautiful Girl In The World’ Stuns On Paris Runway

Wow. The name on everyone’s tongues this morning is Thylane Blondeau — the 16-year-old model who is taking Paris Fashion Week by storm.

Thylane Blondeau, 16, is living up to the title she was given by many when she was just six years old. The previously crowned “Most Beautiful Girl in the World” is now a supermodel who is making her way through one of the most important fashion weeks in the industry: Paris! Thylane stole the show when she graced the catwalk at the L’Oreal runway show on Sunday, October 1. The stunning model looked so beautiful in a colorful strapless dress with her hair pulled up off of her shoulders. Her thick lips and bold eyes were a standout, accented by the chandelier earrings she accessorized with. So gorgeous! You can see more pictures from Paris Fashion Week right here.

This is not Thylane’s first time modeling. At just 10 years old the young model was featured in French Vogue magazine, which was actually highly criticized by many all over the world. In the pictures, Thylane was dressed in a gold dress with a full face of makeup and her hair done as she laid in bed with a rabbit. After the photo shoot caused outrage, Thylane’s mom, fashion designer Veronika Loubry, fired back at critics, as ABC News reported. “The only thing that shocks me about the photo is the necklace that she’s wearing, which is worth 3 million Euros,” Veronika said in a statement, referring to the gold chain around her daughter’s neck. Lucky for both Veronika and Thylane, she continues to wow the fashion industry and is quickly becoming a staple on the runway. Take that, critics!

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — What do YOU think about Thylane’s Paris Fashion Week takeover? Comment below, let us know!