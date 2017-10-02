‘The Voice’ Live Blog: The Coaches Battle It Out To Get The Best Singers On Their Teams

The Blind Auditions continue on the Oct. 2 episode of ‘The Voice,’ with Blake Shelton, Adam Levine, Miley Cyrus and Jennifer Hudson fighting hard to land the best singers for their teams. Follow along in our live blog here!

The first contestant to take The Voice stage on Oct. 2 is Adam Cunningham, a 38-year-old country singer and father. He sings “Midnight Rider,” and coaches Blake Shelton and — at the last minute — Jennifer Hudson turn around. Even though Jennifer makes a good argument for herself, it’s no surprise when Adam picks the show’s country star as his coach! The next performance is from Hannah Mrozak, who came to the show for her brother, who committed suicide last year, but had always wanted her to audition for The Voice. Her rendition of “Starving” catches the attention of Blake, Jennifer, Adam Levine, and after hearing their pitches, Hannah picks Adam.

Next up, Shilo Gold performs “Stay With Me Baby,” and at the very last second, Jennifer and Miley Cyrus turn around. It’s a tough decision, but Shilo goes with Miley, despite originally thinking she wanted Jennifer as her coach. Samantha Rios takes the stages next and sings “Somethings Got A Hold On Me,” and even though her performance is incredibly powerful, unfortunately, none of the coaches push their buttons. However, they do encourage the 16-year-old to come back and audition again.

Up next is Noah Mac, who shares the emotional story of losing his sister to brain cancer before performing a touching rendition of “Way Down We Go.” The performance impresses Blake and Jennifer, and Noah chooses the country singer as his coach. Davon Fleming is the next artist, and he catches the attention of all four coaches with a performance of “Me & Mr. Jones.” It’s a tough battle to win over Davon, but after performing a duet of “I Will Always Love You” with Jennifer, he picks the soulful singer as his coach.

Next, Kathrina Feigh takes the stage and sings “Big White Room.” Jennifer turns her chair, and at the very last second, so does Blake, so these two are pitted against each other once again! This time, Jennifer wins the battle, adding another artist to her team. The duo also go head to head for Alexandra Joyce, who chooses Jennifer, as well. Then, the American Idol winner is the only one to turn around for Eric Lyn, so he automatically lands on her team. However, Blake did nab another team member when Anna Catherina chooses him over Adam.

The next singer is Addison Agen, who performs “Jolene.” Adam and Miley turn around and battle it out to get the teenager on their teams. In the end, it’s Miley who wins over Addison, even though Adam begs for the singer to pick him.

Jennifer: Chris Weaver, Shi’Ann Jones, Lucas Holliday, Maharasyi, Davon Fleming, Kathrina Feigh, Alexandra Joyce, Eric Lyn

Blake: Mitchell Lee, Esera Tuaolo, Keisha Renee, Red Marlow, Adam Cunningham, Noah Mac, Anna Catherina

Miley: Janice Freeman, Brooke Simpson, Ashland Craft, Shilo Gold, Addison Agen

Adam: Dave Crosby, Brandon Showell, Dylan Gerard, Hannah Mrozak

Keep refreshing because we’ll be updating our live blog all episode long!

HollywoodLifers, who is your favorite contestant on season 13 of The Voice so far?