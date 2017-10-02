‘Teen Mom 2’ Recap: Luis Leaves Briana After An Explosive Fight With Her Family

So much for wanting his family back. After engaging in an explosive fight with Briana’s family during the Oct. 2 episode of ‘Teen Mom 2,’ Luis left. Will he ever return? Read our recap!

Stella‘s happy homecoming, during the Oct. 2 episode of Teen Mom 2, went downhill fast, when Briana‘s mom kept grilling Luis about getting a job. He insisted he would be doing that “trucking” job very soon, but postponed it a bit because he wanted to stay home for a couple of months and enjoy time with Stella. In the meantime, he said he was DJing to make some dough, but that wasn’t good enough for Briana’s mom. She suggested he apply for a job with Briana’s friend, and he said sure, as he had already been applying for jobs with numerous companies in order to make money before he leaves for the “trucking” job. But alas, that again wasn’t good enough for Briana’s mom. She called him a loser in front of everyone, so he told Briana to do “what she needs to do” if she didn’t think he was holding up his end of the bargain (getting a job and helping take care of Stella). And then, later that night, Luis left Briana’s apartment, so she ran in and told her mom (we were rolling our eyes hard). Briana’s mom then threatened to call Luis and ream him out, but Briana’s sister told her not to. She just suggested they lock him out if he tried to come back the next morning. (Why are Briana’s mom and sister so involved in her business? Go away!)

In other Teen Mom 2 news, Kailyn finally graduated from college with her two sons — Isaac and Lincoln — cheering her on from the bleachers. She didn’t let Jo and Javi go, and they didn’t even appear in the episode. She did, however, express hope that her newest baby daddy, Chris Lopez, would attend the ceremony, but it wasn’t clear if he showed up.

Meanwhile, Leah took another crack at public speaking. This time, she spoke in front of an audience at some random restaurant, and things didn’t start off too smoothly — Leah actually started off by saying her fear is speaking in front of people. Umm… what?! Why is this girl trying to be a motivational speaker when she hates doing it? It doesn’t really make any sense. Anyway, Leah got super excited after she finished and told her friend that she did such a good job. (Define “good job,” Leah.)

Lastly, Jenelle went shopping for wedding dresses in New York City after we were forced to watch David rake their yard in yet another episode of Teen Mom 2. And just before she ventured out onto the streets of the Big Apple, Jenelle started talking about how she has all this “free time” because she “works at home,” and we started laughing. Why can’t she just say she’s on a TV show? We all know she doesn’t have a real job. At least Chelsea admits it. When Aubree asked her what she does for work, she said, “I’m a stay at home mom.” THANK YOU, CHELSEA.

