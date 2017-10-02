Are Scott Disick & Sofia Richie Thinking About Having A Baby After Kylie & Khloe Pregnancies?

With 3 Kardashian sisters pregnant at once, have Scott Disick & GF Sofia Richie caught baby fever too? We exclusively found out if they’re planning for a kid — and you may be surprised!

Scott Disick, 34, and Sofia Richie, 19, may seem totally head over heels for each other, but that doesn’t mean they want to bring a child into this world together! In fact, Scott is apparently trying to be EXTRA careful to avoid just that! Already the dad of three kids, whom he shares with ex Kourtney Kardashian, 38, the notorious party-boy is definitely not interested — at least at this point in time — in expanding his family. We don’t blame him either! After all, Sofia is still just a teenager. But with three Kardashian sisters currently expecting, Scott is taking active measures to ensure he and Sofia won’t be next.

“Scott feels he better be careful, or his new girlfriend Sofia may become pregnant too!” a source close to the Kardashian family revealed to HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Scott even joked that Kris [Jenner, 61] must be putting something in the water to create the triple Kardashian sister pregnancy situation for their show KUWTK, which he thinks is a genius maneuver.” But brilliant move or not, it’s clear Scott’s not interested in being the fourth family member expecting a bundle of joy. Click here to see adorable pics of Kourtney and Scott’s three kids.

While news of Kylie Jenner‘s, 20, and Khloe Kardashian‘s, 33, first pregnancies — as well as Kim Kardashian, 36, expecting baby number three via surrogate — came as a surprise to many fans, Scott was apparently un-shook by the wild coincidence. “The one person not shocked about the pregnancies is Scott Disick. He has always been close with both Kylie and Khloe and like a big brother he is genuinely happy for the sisters,” our insider continued. “Scott also finds the humor in so many sisters expecting at once and can’t stop teasing them all. Scott has been making fun of Kris for masterminding the whole situation.”

One person who’s reportedly relieved that Scott isn’t planning on having a kid with Sofia is Kourtney. After all, according to an Us Weekly insider, she thinks their whole relationship is a bit strange. At the same time, however, she just wants her baby daddy to be happy! “Kourtney thinks this fling with Sofia is a little weird, but nothing shocks her anymore,” a source told the mag. “Kourtney just wants Scott to be his old self. She shares three kids with him, so she’ll always want the best for him and will always make sure he’s happy.”

