So stylish! Selena Gomez was spotted leaving church in New York City on Oct. 1 sporting a hip leather jacket and jeans and we’re all about it! Check out the new pics right here!

When it comes to adopting new and different fashion trends, Selena Gomez, 25, is a natural! Whether it’s sporty or playful, colorful or downright sexy, she ALWAYS pulls it off! Such was definitely the case when she was spied exiting a Hillsong Church event at Hammerstein Ballroom on Oct. 1! The “Fetish” singer was all kinds of edgy in a leather jacket (with tassels!) and some high-waisted jeans. She’s definitely got us finally feeling fall arriving! Head right here for dozens more terrific Selena snaps!

Everyone’s favorite pop songstress completed the church-going ensemble with a black tee, some cat-eye sunglasses and some black slip-ons. We’re loving it! Devoted Seleners know that she isn’t the only famous face to grace this particular church. Pun intended! Her ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber, 23, has also stopped by from time to time and Kendall, 21, and Kylie Jenner, 20, are known to drop by once in a while too. Even JAY-Z, 47, has been associated with this particular religious institution! Whatever they’re doing, it must be working!

As we previously reported, Selena shocked fans over the summer when she revealed that she underwent a kidney transplant to help her fight back against lupus, an autoimmune disease. On Sept. 19, she revealed to the world that she had gotten a new puppy just as her BF The Weeknd, 27, heads off on tour again. So cute! We’re dying to know its name! However, we do know that it’s a Cavalier King Charles Spaniel and we’re hoping it’s a good companion as she continues to recover from the procedure!

