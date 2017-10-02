Get it, girl! Robin Wright slayed Paris Fashion Week in a stunning black dress in which she went braless and revealed her sexy cleavage.

Robin Wright, 51, isn’t letting anyone restrict her fashion sense based solely on her age. The beautiful House of Cards actress rocked a very sexy little black dress at the Vogue x Irving Penn Paris Fashion Week party on Sunday, October 1, and we’re obsessed. Robin went braless under the black dress, which featured a plunging V down to her navel. Because of the cut, Robin’s cleavage was on full display on the red carpet — side boob and everything. Robin looked absolutely incredible in the dress, which also showed off her toned legs.

The actress has been all over Paris Fashion Week, especially with her son, Hopper Penn, 24. Before the party, Robin and Hopper sat front row at the Valentino runway show, along with Marion Cotillard. Robin and Hopper were also front row for the Saint Laurent runway show, where Cindy Crawford‘s model daughter, Kaia Gerber, strutted the catwalk. Robin has been seriously killing it on the red carpet lately, too, as HollywoodLife.com pointed out when she joined her daughter, Dylan Penn, 26, at the 2017 Emmys. The mother-daughter duo wore nearly identical black gowns showing off their amazing figures. Their red carpet pictures left us asking which one was the mother and which was the daughter!

