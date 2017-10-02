Meet The New ‘Riverdale’ Serpents: Is This The Lady Who Might Split Up Bughead?

Say hello to your new ‘Riverdale’ cast members! The Southside Serpents will have even more of a presence in season two, and there’s one Serpent in particular who’s going to pose a threat to Bughead!

The Southside Serpents are going to be shaking things up even more in Riverdale season 2. Vanessa Morgan, 25, Drew Ray Tanner, 25, and Jordan Connor, 26, are all joining the hit CW show. Vanessa was previously announced as Toni Topaz, a new character Jughead (Cole Sprouse) will become friends with in season 2 when he transfers to Southside High School. Vanessa revealed to Bustle that her character will bring “a bit of trouble” to the show. “My character is badass, and Jughead is the son of the King Serpent… why wouldn’t I [welcome] him?”

Well, the possibility of Toni breaking up Bughead has left some fans NOT happy. Vanessa revealed she’s actually gotten death threats from some people! “I’ve already had some death threats,” Vanessa told Glamour. “But the thing is, it’s half death threats because they don’t want that [actually] happening, and there’s half that’s just all love. Who knows if [my character coming between Bughead] is even going to happen. People are just jumping to conclusions.”

But she’s not the only Southside Serpent we’ll be seeing in season 2. Jordan will be playing a character nicknamed Sweet Pea. He posted an Instagram photo of himself in character and captioned it, “Say hello to Sweet Pea. Don’t let the name fool you.” He’s giving off major FP vibes, am I right? Finally Drew has been cast as a character nicknamed Fangs Fogarty, according to IMDb.

“I think the whole show is going to be getting darker and stranger,” Cole told our sister site TVLine. Riverdale season 2 premieres Oct. 11 at 9 p.m. ET on The CW.

