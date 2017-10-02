Prince Harry & Meghan Markle’s Romantic Wedding Plans Revealed: Best Man & More

When Prince Harry and Meghan Markle get married, where will it happen? We have the answer to that question and more! Find out where and when they’re getting married — and who’s invited!

They only went public with their romance a few weeks ago, but Prince Harry, 33, and girlfriend Meghan Markle, 36, are getting ready for marriage! The couple have been rumored to be engaged for quite some time, and it’s clear from their adorable PDA at the Invictus Games that they’re head over heels for each other! So when are they sealing the deal? Well, an insider told us that it’s happening sooner rather than later. We have the EXCLUSIVE details about when and where the wedding’s happening, and who made the cut for the wedding party!

“Harry and Meghan are looking to marry in the summer, after William and Kate’s third baby is born,” the palace insider told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Harry has requested permission from the Archbishop of Canterbury for them to have the wedding at Westminster Abbey. Harry has asked Prince William to be his best man, and his brother was delighted to accept.” Amazing! A prince as a best man, a wedding at Westminster Abbey? This is truly going to be a royal affair!

And what an exciting year for the royal family! Prince William, 35, and Kate Middleton, 35, announced in September that they’re expecting their third child. Depending on how far along Kate is in her pregnancy, that little bundle of joy could arrive in spring or early summer. Harry could have the littlest flower girl or ring bearer ever. Aww! The official statement about Harry and Meghan’s wedding could actually be coming shortly. Harry has apparently already asked Meghan’s dad for her hand in marriage! He made sure that this deal was totally sealed by asking his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, 91, for permission to marry, as well, a source told us EXCLUSIVELY. Don’t worry; she said yes.

