Every TV Show Premiering In October — A Full Guide
Fall is officially here, which means your DVR is about to fill up fast. Some of your favorite shows are returning and new ones are beginning, so, we’ve put together a full guide of what’s on when this month.
Counting down the days until the return of Scandal (and getting your wine ready for the final season)? Not to worry, it’s almost here. Waiting to find out what happened to Fred Andrews on Riverdale? That’s right around the corner as well. October is the month where so many favorites return.
Additionally, October is the month for new TV. The CW is bringing out Valor and the reboot of Dynasty; ABC is re-introducing Lea Michele in The Mayor, and Fox is going Marvel with The Gifted. So here are all the dates you need.
Sunday, Oct. 1
7 p.m. The Toy Box (ABC)
7 p.m. Criminal Confessions (Oxygen)
7:30 p.m. Bob’s Burgers (Fox)
8 p.m. Shark Tank (two-hour premiere) (ABC)
8 p.m. The Simpsons (Fox)
8:30 p.m. Ghosted (Fox)
8:30 p.m. Wisdom of the Crowd (CBS)
9 p.m. Family Guy (Fox)
9 p.m. Keeping Up With The Kardashians (E!)
9 p.m. Poldark (PBS)
9:30 p.m. The Last Man on Earth (Fox)
9:30 p.m. NCIS: Los Angeles (CBS)
10 p.m. Ten Days in the Valley (ABC)
10 p.m. Curb Your Enthusiasm (HBO)
11 p.m. StarTalk With Neil deGrasse Tyson (National Geographic)
Monday, Oct. 2
3:30 p.m. TRL (MTV)
8 p.m. Lucifer (Fox)
8:30 p.m. 9JKL (CBS)
9 p.m. The Gifted (Fox)
10 p.m. The Halcyon (Ovation)
Tuesday, Oct. 3
8 p.m. The Middle (ABC)
8:30 p.m. Fresh Off the Boat (ABC)
9 p.m. black-ish (ABC)
9:30 p.m. The Mayor (ABC)
10 p.m. Kevin (Probably) Saves the World (ABC)
10 p.m. Ink Master: Angels (Spike)
10 p.m. Cyberwar (Viceland)
Wednesday, Oct. 4
8 p.m. iHeart Radio Music Festival (The CW)
9 p.m. Little Women: Dallas (Lifetime)
9 p.m. The Real Housewives of New Jersey (Bravo)
Thursday, Oct. 5
9 p.m. Scandal (ABC)
9 p.m. Van Helsing (Syfy)
10 p.m. Ghost Wars (Syfy)
10 p.m. Real Estate Wars (Bravo)
Friday, Oct. 6
12 a.m. Suburra (Netflix)
8 p.m. Once Upon a Time (ABC)
8 p.m. Don’t Be Tardy (Bravo)
10 p.m. Superstition (Syfy)
Sunday, Oct. 8
8 p.m. To Tell the Truth (ABC)
10 p.m. Madam Secretary (CBS)
Monday, Oct. 9
8 p.m. Supergirl (The CW)
9 p.m. Valor (The CW)
Tuesday, Oct. 10
8 p.m. The Flash (The CW)
9 p.m. DC’s Legends of Tomorrow (The CW)
10 p.m. Tales (BET)
10 p.m. Undercover High (A&E)
Wednesday, Oct. 11
12 a.m. Chance (Hulu)
10 a.m. Queers (BBC America)
8 p.m. Riverdale (The CW)
9 p.m. Dynasty (The CW)
9 p.m. The Story of Us with Morgan Freeman (NatGeo)
10 p.m. Mr. Robot (USA Network)
10 p.m. The Shannara Chronicles (Spike)
Thursday, Oct. 12
12 a.m. I Love You, America (Hulu)
8 p.m. Supernatural (The CW)
9 p.m. Arrow (The CW)
11 p.m. The Rundown with Robin Thede (BET)
11:30 p.m. The Comedy Get Down (BET)
Friday, Oct. 13
12 a.m. Mindhunter (Netflix)
12 a.m. Lore (Amazon)
8 p.m. Crazy Ex-Girlfriend (The CW)
9 p.m. Jane the Virgin (The CW)
Saturday, Oct. 14
9 p.m. Dirk Gently’s Holistic Detective Agency (BBC America)
Sunday, Oct. 15
8 p.m. The Durrells of Corfu (PBS)
9 p.m. Berlin Station (EPIX)
9 p.m. Good Behavior (TNT)
10 p.m. White Famous (Showtime)
10 p.m. The Platinum Life (E!)
Monday, Oct. 16
12:30 a.m. Star Wars Rebels (Disney XD)
10 p.m. Martha & Snoop’s Potluck Dinner Party (VH1)
Tuesday, Oct. 17
8 p.m. Hit the Road (Audience Network)
8:30 p.m. Loudermilk (Audience Network)
10 p.m. Gucci Mane & Keyshia Ka’Oir: The Mane Event (BET)
Wednesday, Oct. 18
12 a.m. Freakish (Hulu)
Thursday, Oct. 19
9 p.m. The Eleven (A&E)
Friday, Oct. 20
11 p.m. Tracey Ullman’s Show (HBO)
Sunday, Oct. 22
12:15 a.m. The Jellies (Adult Swim)
9 p.m. The Walking Dead (AMC)
10 p.m. Graves (EPIX)
Tuesday, Oct. 24
10 p.m. Snoop Dogg Presents The Joker’s Wild (TBS)
10:30 p.m. Drop the Mic (TBS)
10:30 p.m. At Home with Amy Sedaris (truTV)
Wednesday, Oct. 25
12 a.m. Ryan Hansen Solves Crimes on Television (YouTube Red)
Friday, Oct. 27
12 a.m. Stranger Things (Netflix)
8 p.m. Blindspot (NBC)
8 p.m. Andi Mack (Disney)
Monday, Oct. 30
9:30 p.m. Superior Donuts (CBS)
Tuesday, Oct. 31
9 p.m. Major Crimes (TNT)