Could a 16-year-old singer win ‘The Voice’ season 13? After watching Moriah Formica’s blind audition from an upcoming episode, you may think so! She leaves the judges speechless!



Moriah Formica steps onto The Voice stage to sing Heart’s “Crazy On You” for her blind audition. From the very beginning, she knocks it out of the park. Her voice is so powerful! Miley Cyrus, 24, notices Moriah’s potential right away and turns around. Moriah’s performance just gets better and better. She’s a double threat, too. She can sing and play the guitar! Blake Shelton, 41, Adam Levine, 38, and Jennifer Hudson, 36, soon turn around as well.

When Moriah reveals to the judges that she’s only 16 years old, Adam’s mouth drops to the floor. She’s been blessed with an incredible voice that sounds like she’s been in the business for a long time. “When I turned around, I had a feeling your voice was much bigger than you were going to be,” Miley says to Moriah. Miley also notes that they can relate to each other a lot because they’re both so young. Adam calls her a “pint-sized powerhouse.” All the judges really want Moriah on their team.

Adam then comes in with the highest compliment. “You’re an old soul,” he says. “I don’t know if the age thing really matters because what you showed me at least is that you have a good knowledge of rock ‘n’ roll music. That’s my world. When I was exactly your age, that’s all I listened to. I think this girl is the next great female rock ‘n’ roll singer.”

Whoa! That’s high praise! We’ll definitely be shocked if Moriah doesn’t choose Adam! Find who she chooses and see all the performances when The Voice season 13 airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.

