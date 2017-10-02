Miley Cyrus Crashed Billy Joel’s NYC Show & Their Performance Will Give You Chills

Miley Cyrus made a surprise appearance at Billy Joel’s New York concert on Sept. 30, and sang gloriously with both the piano man AND Paul Simon. Watch the incredible performance here!

Miley Cyrus, 24, impressed everyone when she unexpectedly dropped by the concert of legendary singer, Billy Joel, 68, at Madison Square Garden on Sept. 30, and sang an unforgettable rendition of his classic song, “New York State of Mind.” After impressing the enthusiastic crowd with their soothing performance of the tune, the duo was joined by Paul Simon, 75, of Simon and Garfunkel fame. Miley, Billy, and Paul then went on to sing Billy’s song, “You May Be Right” followed by the Hannah Montana star’s version of the Led Zeppelin gem, “Rock and Roll.” Miley’s strong vocals and entertaining stage presence reminded music fans everywhere why she’s been on top of the charts again and again. Check out photos from another one of Miley’s thrilling performances here!

This isn’t the first time Miley randomly joined musical forces with fellow musicians on stage. Last year, she made the crowd roar when she performed “Rebel Yell” with Billy idol, 61, at the iHeart Music Festival. She also sang alongside Ariana Grande, 24, at the One Love Manchester concert in June, 2017 to support the victims of the Manchester bombing. Although her look and songs have changed a lot in the last few years, Miley’s talent has always shined through and her live duets prove to be no exception!

Miley recently made headlines after releasing her newest country inspired album, “Younger Now” on Sept. 29, 2017 and its first romantic single, “Malibu,” has been dedicated to her long time love, Liam Hemsworth, 27. Her heartfelt personal lyrics and fearless approach in being herself has definitely garnered her praise in the industry and we can’t wait to see what she has up her sleeve next. Perhaps another dazzling surprise performance? We’ll have to wait and see!

