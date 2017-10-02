In the middle of a live TV interview, Mariah Carey was informed about the tragic shooting in Las Vegas, and was forced to give her immediate reaction on the spot. Watch the uncomfortable interview, which is being highly-criticized, here.

Mariah Carey was promoting her UK Christmas tour on Good Morning Britain on the morning of Oct. 2, just as news broke that a shooting had occurred at the Route 91 Harvest festival in Las Vegas. Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid, who were hosting the segment, told Mariah about the shooting live on-air, and she had to quickly put together an appropriate reaction on the spot. “I pray for the victims and hope all these can stop as soon as possible,” she said. “You know, I have spent a lot of time in Vegas and this type of thing anywhere, happening anywhere, is a huge tragedy.” Mariah had a residency at Caesar’s Palace in Vegas, which ended in July, so she certainly knows the city well.

“It’s terrible because people are just going out to listen to music, that’s what they want to do,” she added. “It’s really just, they’re out for the night and then something shocking like this happens and nobody could’ve expected it. It’s just wrong, I really don’t know what to say.” Good Morning Britain is being criticized for putting the singer on the spot in this way, but Piers took to Twitter to defend the decision. “We told Mariah’s people before the interview,” he wrote. “Her reaction seemed very relevant given she’s a performer who often has residence in Vegas.” After the interview, Mariah gathered her thoughts and tweeted, “Horrified to hear about the shooting in #LasVegas. My thoughts are with the victims and their families, Praying for everyone’s safety.”

Jason Aldean was performing at the Route 91 festival when Stephen Paddock, 64, opened fire from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Hotel and Casino around 10:08 p.m. After realizing what was going on, the country singer rushed offstage, and chaos erupted as the 22,000 concert attendees tried to flee for safety. More than 50 people were killed and more than 400 were injured in the horrific massacre, making this the deadliest mass shooting to ever take place in the United States.

