Las Vegas Shooting: Concertgoers Post Videos Of Terror & Chaos As Gunfire Erupts

One of the worst mass shootings in U.S. history has left 50+ dead and more than 400 injured. Attendees at the Las Vegas festival are sharing heart-wrenching footage from the scene, and warning — it’s graphic in nature.

A shooting at the Route 91 Harvest Festival, a three-day country music extravaganza in Las Vegas, NV on Oct. 1, has resulted in more than 50 deaths. Thousands of concertgoers ducked for cover and/or fled as the gunman opened fire, and videos from the chaotic scene have surfaced. You can see the raw, terrifying footage below. Again, be warned, as they are simply haunting.

Country superstar Jason Aldean was performing onstage when the gunman started shooting from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Resort & Casino above the festival. Sheriff Joseph Lombardo of Clark County said on the morning of Oct. 2 that the gunman was identified as Stephen Paddock, 64, who was found dead in his hotel room with a reported 10 guns on him, and is believed to have killed himself. Police also think he was the sole shooter.

“It just kept coming,” witness Robyn Webb told the Las Vegas Review-Journal. “It was relentless.” She and her companion Matt Webb added that they saw 20 people bleeding and lying in the street. “That’s when we knew for sure it was real,” he told the paper. So horrifying. See more photos from the scene here.

Celebrities have been sharing their sympathies on Twitter, with Sophia Bush, Chloe Grace Moretz and tons more weighing in. “Michelle & I are praying for the victims in Las Vegas. Our thoughts are with their families & everyone enduring another senseless tragedy,” Barack Obama also wrote.

