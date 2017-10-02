Las Vegas Victims Revealed: 20-Year-Old Student & Nurse, 29, Among The Dead — So Sad

In the wake of the horrifying Las Vegas shooting that left at least 58 people dead and 515+ injured, the first victims’ identities have been revealed. Quinton Robbins, age 20, is just one of the young victims who lost their lives.

Quinton Robbins, a 20-year-old student, Jordan McIldoon, 23, a mechanic, and Sonny Melton, a 29-year-old nurse, are among the first victims to be named following the tragic Route 91 Harvest Festival shooting in Las Vegas, NV. You can click through the gallery to see the heartbreaking photos of the victims.

Sonny Melton’s wife Heather, who is a surgeon, shared that he stepped up as a hero amidst the chaos, protecting her shortly before his own demise. “He saved my life. He grabbed me and started running when I felt him get shot in the back,” she told Nashville TV station WSMV. “I want everyone to know what a kind-hearted, loving man he was, but at this point, I can barely breathe,” she added. Just heartbreaking.

The death toll of the Las Vegas shooting has now risen to 58, making it the deadliest mass shooting in U.S. history. Denise Gesford Chambers, Lisa Romero, mother-of-4 Jessica Klymchuk, Adrian Murfitt, 35, also lost their lives after Stephen Craig Paddock, 64, opened fire on the festival of about 25,000 people from his hotel room at the nearby Mandalay Bay Casino as Jason Aldean performed. There are simply no words. See more photos from the scene of the Las Vegas shooting here.

Our hearts go out to everyone affected by the shooting.

