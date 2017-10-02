Las Vegas Shooting: Police Confirm More Than 20 Dead & 100 Injured At Country Music Festival

More than 20 people are dead and more than 100 were left injured when a gunman opened fire at the Route 91 Harvest Festival in Las Vegas on Oct. 1, police confirm. Jason Aldean was performing at the time of the shooting.

Chaos erupted during Jason Aldean’s performance at the Route 91 Harvest Music Festival on Oct. 1, as a man began firing shots from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Resort & Casino. The attack left more than 20 people dead, with another 100+ suffering from injuries, although the exact numbers cannot be confirmed at this time. Police reveald that a man, who has been identified as a “local resident,” began shooting toward the country music festival around 10:08 p.m. local time.

