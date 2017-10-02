ISIS Claims Las Vegas Shooter Converted To Islam Months Ago: Takes Responsibility For Massacre

ISIS has claimed responsibility for the deadliest mass shooting in U.S. history, which left 400+ people injured and 50+ dead in Las Vegas. The group claims Stephen Paddock converted to Islam and carried out the attack as an ‘Islamic solider.’

ISIS has claimed responsibility for the deadly Las Vegas shooting that occurred on Oct. 1 at the Route 91 Harvest Festival. Police have identified the shooter as 64-year-old Stephen Craig Paddock, a resident of Mesquite, Nevada. ISIS claims Paddock converted to Islam just months before the massacre, which left 400+ people injured and 50+ dead. Read the group’s full statement below, [via Daily Mail].

“The Las Vegas attack was carried out by a soldier of the Islamic State and he carried it out in response to calls to target states of the coalition,” the group’s news agency Amaq said in reference to the U.S.-led coalition fighting the group in the Middle East. “The Las Vegas attacker converted to Islam a few months ago,” Amaq added. The site also spoke with Paddock’s brother, Eric, who said their family is “dumbfounded” that Stephen carried out such an act.

“He was just a guy. Something happened, he snapped or something,” Eric said from his Orlando Florida home. He explained that there was “absolutely no indication he [Stephen] could do something like this.” He added that Stephen had no political or religious affiliation. However, according to ISIS, he converted just months before carrying out the deadliest mass shooting in U.S. history.

“We know absolutely nothing. This is just – we are dumbfounded,” he continued. Eric admitted that he and Stephen do not speak often. “He’s my brother, we don’t have a very close relationship but we talk occasionally. There’s no rhyme or reason here, it makes no sense,” he said. “He has no political affiliation, no religious affiliation, as far as we know. This wasn’t a terror attack.”

Eric explained that he and his mother live close to one another and that she is “in shock” over the news. “Our family is OK, we’re sitting in here in our house hoping that everyone doesn’t attack us,” he said. “My mother is 90 years old, lives down the street from me, we’re just completely dumbfounded. You can imagine how this is affected her.”

HollywoodLifers, leave your thoughts in the comments.