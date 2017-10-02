Tweets

Tom Petty: LAPD Apologizes For ‘Inconvenience’ Of Reporting Singer’s Dead When He Wasn’t

Tom Petty
REX/Shutterstock
Staff Writer/Reporter

The LAPD screwed up — big time. On Oct. 2, the Los Angeles Police Department prematurely killed off legendary rocker Tom Petty by reporting the singer — who is in critical condition in the hospital — had died, when he didn’t. Needless to say, fans are confused.

First Tom Petty, 66, was alive. Then he was dead. Then he was alive again, but just “clinging to life.” The reason for today’s, Oct. 2, confusion over Tom’s mortality is an initial report put out by the Los Angeles Police Department stating that the legendary rocker had died after suffering a full cardiac arrest last night. Which would have been heartbreaking news, if it were true. Many outlets (including HollywoodLife.com) reported the news of Tom’s death based on the initial LAPD info published by CBS News. however, the LAPD would go on to retract their statement and issue a new one saying they basically have no idea what’s going on.

“The LAPD has no information about the passing of singer Tom Petty. Initial information was inadvertantly provided to some media sources,” the official LAPD Twitter account wrote. “However, the LAPD has no investigative role in this matter. We apologize for any inconvenience in this reporting,” they wrote in a subsequent tweet. While they tried to right their wrong, the damage had already been done and news outlets and fans were rightfully ticked of.

“What is truly going on with Tom Petty? I can’t right now. STOP Draggin My Heart Around! #TomPetty 💔😭,” one fan tweeted after hearing the confusing news. “Me trying to figure out if Tom Petty is alive #TomPetty,” another user wrote, alongside a photo of a character from It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia trying to explain a conspiracy. While fans are definitely still confused, they are sending their prayers and hoping that Tom recovers. However, at the moment TMZ is reporting that the singer was taken off life support and not expected to survive the rest of the day.

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of the mistake the LAPD made? Was it excusable? Let us know below!