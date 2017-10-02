Kailyn Lowry Warns Kylie Jenner About The Struggles Of Being A ‘Young’ Mom

She’s keeping it real! Kailyn Lowry dished out some parenting advice for Kylie Jenner after hearing about her reported pregnancy. The ‘Teen Mom’ star warned Kylie about the daily struggles of being a young mother and how it can majorly affect her social life.

Kailyn Lowry, 25, knows a thing or two about the trials and tribulations of being a young mom. After learning that Kylie Jenner, 20, is reportedly pregnant with her very first child, the Teen Mom star had some parenting advice to share with her fellow reality star about what to expect — especially since she’s also in the spotlight. “No one could really relate to my situation and I think there’s a similarity there with Kylie,” Kailyn revealed to TMZ on Oct. 2. “I don’t really know too much about her but what I do know, you know, [is that] she’s pretty young and I can’t imagine that a lot of her friends have kids, you know, at that age, so that might be a little hard for her.” See pics of Kailyn Lowry and her adorable family, right here.

“Your social life definitely changes, because you can’t always go out when your friends want to go out because you’re either pregnant or you have a newborn,” Kailyn explained. The Teen Mom star can definitely relate, especially since she first got pregnant at just 17-years-old. However, Kylie does have some perks that Kailyn didn’t, since she’s well on her way to becoming a billionaire with her cosmetics company. “I’m sure it’ll be a little different for her, because she’ll have a lot of help and she’ll have nannies and stuff,” Kailyn added. She warned Kylie that her social life could take a major hit with a baby on board, saying, “When your friends can’t really relate, they stop coming around.”

Kailyn held her adorable son Lux Russell during the interview and he looked so cute while sleeping on her shoulder. She’s also the proud mother to Lincoln Marshall Marroquin, 3, and Isaac Elliot Rivera, 7, so she’s definitely got some experience as a parent! Meanwhile, fans are still awaiting a confirmation from Kylie after seeing several reports claiming that she’s having a bundle of joy with her boyfriend Travis Scott, 25. The two are reportedly expecting a baby girl in Feb. 2018 and she’s already spent a staggering $70,000 on high-end designer clothes for their little one.

