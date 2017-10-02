Kendall Jenner Is Stunned Travis Scott Will Be A Dad: He’s Not The ‘Fatherly Kind’

While Kendall Jenner jet sets around the world for Fashion Week, she’s still processing the multiple reported Kardashian pregnancies. HL has learned that she’s shocked Travis Scott is going to be a father. She’s still ‘coming to terms with it.’

Kendall Jenner, 21, is very protective over her baby sister. And, she’s still trying to process the fact that Kylie Jenner, 20, is reportedly pregnant with Travis Scott‘s, 25, child. “Kendall knows that Kylie will be a great mom, but she’s still getting her head around Travis becoming a dad,” a source close to the Kardashian family tells HL. “Kendall has known Travis for a couple of years now, but she’s never heard him talk about wanting kids, or thought of him as the fatherly kind. So, she’s still trying to come to terms with it.”

As you may know, Kendall has been traveling around the world for one of her busiest times of the year. First, she hit New York Fashion Week in the beginning of September, before she jetted off to Paris Fashion Week, which is currently going on. And, now that three Kardashian women are reportedly pregnant — Kylie, Kim, 36, and Khloe, 33 — Kendall wishes she could be with her family. “Kendall hasn’t been able to be around for Kylie as much as she has wanted to be these past few months, as she’s been working like crazy,” the source admits. “But, hopefully after Paris, she will have some breathing space and will be able to hang with her little sister.”

As the reports continue to swirl that the Kardashians are expecting three new little ones, rumors are also flying that Kendall wants a baby of her own. However, our source shot down that report real quick. “Kendall is just rolling her eyes at the people claiming she’s ‘next’ to get pregnant,” the insider says, adding that “Kendall is all about her career right now. She has no desire to reproduce for at least another ten years.”

Despite the reports that claim Khloe and Kylie are pregnant, they and the rest of the Kardashian fam have yet to confirm the news. But, there’s one Kardashian who has confirmed that she’s pregnant — Kim. She and Kanye West, 40, are expecting a their third child together, via surrogate. Kim confirmed the news in a promo for the 14th season of Keeping Up With The Kardashians. Meanwhile Kylie is reportedly four months pregnant with Travis Scott‘s baby; their first child. And, Khloe is allegedly pregnant with her first child with boyfriend, NBA star, Tristan Thompson, 26.

