Kendall Jenner, 21, is experiencing her “first big scandal,” as her sister Kim Kardashian, 36, puts it, and it’s basically wrecking her emotionally. We’re taken behind the scenes of the aftermath of Kendall’s Pepsi ad on the Oct. 1 season premiere of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, and Kendall full-on sobs when she opens up about how the backlash has affected her! Watch the clip above.

“I would never purposely hurt someone ever,” Kendall says in a confessional about the ad, wiping away a barrage of tears. “I would, obviously, if I knew this was gonna be the outcome I would have never done something like this. But you don’t know when you’re in the moment, and like, it was the most…like it was…like it was so…like I just felt so f*cking stupid,” the model goes on to admit. (ICYMI, the ad was pulled in April after it was accused of appropriating the Black Lives Matter movement.)

“The fact that I would offend other people or hurt other people was definitely not my intent and that’s what got me the most, is that I would ever make anyone else upset,” Kendall adds. See more pics of Kendall here.

Kendall also has a heart-to-heart with Kim, explaining that she feels super crappy. “I feel really bad that anyone was ever offended. I feel really bad that this was taken such a wrong way and I genuinely feel like sh*t,” Kendall shares. “This is the first time you’ve had a scandal,” Kim tells her. “This is your first real experience with something like this. It’s okay…this is just gonna be the biggest lesson learned for you.” Indeed!

