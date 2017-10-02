Kailyn Lowry Finally Chooses Name For Newborn Baby Boy & It’s Beyond Adorable

Baby Lo has officially been named! After taking her sweet time naming her infant son, Kailyn Lowry’s finally decided on a moniker. The wait was well worth it though because his name is SO cute — find out what it is here!

Kailyn Lowry‘s, 25, newest addition is nameless no more! The Teen Mom star announced her third child’s arrival on Aug. 5, and almost two months later later, on Oct. 1, she finally gave her little man a name. Are you ready for it? Kailyn has decided to call her newborn son Lux Russell — SO cute, right? Kail already has sons Lincoln Marshall Marroquin, 3, and Isaac Elliot Rivera, 7, and we think Lux fits right in! Kail made the announcement on social media, alongside a photo of Lux on a blanket with his moniker. “Lux Russell, 08/05/17, 7 lbs 15 oz, 19 3/4″ born at 3am on the dot,” she wrote. “It only took us 7 weeks to decide a name and 8 weeks to make it official.” Click here to see pics of Kailyn with her ex Javi Marroquin.

Fans have been eager to find out Kailyn’s little one’s name since the reality star first announced she was expecting back in February. However, Kail chose not to reveal — or even find out for herself — the sex of her unborn third child. She did, however, ask for baby name suggestions from fans, at one point even hosting a poll on her Twitter account. “I like last name for first names, how do we feel about Murphy for Baby Lo?” the star tweeted in July, later explaining she liked it for a girl. Murphy turned out NOT to be a fan favorite though, with only 22 percent of poll-takers giving it a thumbs-up.

We think Kailyn did well with her final choice though! And despite being a single mom, as baby daddy Chris Lopez reportedly doesn’t want to help raise their son, the recent college grad is so happy to have another healthy child. “Kailyn is feeling all kinds of emotions right now, it’s pretty overwhelming,” an insider close to Kailyn shares with HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY soon after the reality star gave birth. “She’s relieved and happy that the pregnancy is finally over, and that she has a healthy beautiful baby boy — but she’s also utterly exhausted, and scared about the future.” Congrats again, Kailyn!

