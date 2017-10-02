Justin Bieber Urges Fans To ‘Stay Strong & ‘Not Let Fear Take Over’ After Terrifying Las Vegas Shooting

The 59 dead and over 500 injured victims at a Las Vegas concert are heavy on the mind of Justin Bieber. In a new video, the singer is reminding music fans to stay strong and not let fear take over in the wake of the violence.

Any artist who has played a concert to thousands of adoring fans has to be thinking about the carnage that happened while country star Jason Aldean, 40, was performing Oct. 1 during a festival in Las Vegas. A gunman opened fire on his fans from the window of a nearby casino, killing 59 and injuring over 500 in our country’s deadliest mass shooting. The incident was definitely on Justin Bieber‘s mind when cameras caught up to the singer on a morning stroll down Melrose Ave. on Oct. 2. “We just have to stay strong and not let fear take over, you know? It’s a scary thing,” he revealed with a sad tone in his voice. Click here to see the video.

As for if he’s ever had a security scare of his own at one of his shows that could have made Beliebers targets of violence, he assured the cameraman, “No, nothing like that, no.” Well, that’s good news for his fans, but he also delivered some bad news in the process. When asked if he’s going to beef up security at his concerts in the wake of the Las Vegas massacre, he revealed, “Well, right now I don’t plan on doing any shows.” He had performances scheduled throughout the fall at stadiums across the U.S., but scrapped the remainder of his Purpose World Tour in July after suffering from road fatigue following 18 months on crisscrossing the world. It looks like he’s sticking to his word and staying away from performing for a while. See pics from the Las Vegas shooting, here.

Those caught up in the horrific violence in Las Vegas were on the Biebs’ mind and he said, “My love and my prayers” go out to the victims and their families. Aldean had just began his set at the Route 91 Harvest Fest outdoor concert in Las Vegas shortly after 10pm when retired accountant Stephen Paddock, 64, opened fire on the audience with high-powered rifles from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino, just across the street from the performance grounds. At least 59 people have died and another 527 victims were injured. How awful. Those innocent victims were just enjoying a night of music and never expected something so horrific could happen.

