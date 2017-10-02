John Cena Raves Over Nikki Bella’s ‘Fifty Shades’-Themed Dance: That’s ‘Every Reason I Love You’

Ooh la la! Who cares what the ‘DWTS’ judges’ critique of Nikki Bella’s ‘Fifty Shades’-themed dance was when her fiance John Cena gave the best review of all. We’ve got his sexy reaction, right here.

So hot! WWE star Nikki Bella completely burned up the dance floor with partner Artem Chigvintsev, 35, on DWTS with a Fifty Shades of Grey-themed dance on Oct. 2. Her fiance John Cena, 40, was there for all the action and he couldn’t get enough of how his 33-year-old wife-to-be knocked it out of the park! “I thought it was spicy! I thought it was exciting, I thought it was sexy, I thought it was fearless. I thought it was every reason why I love you,” he told her after she wowed the crowd. He looked so dapper in a blue three-piece suit with a pink tie and the way he looked into Nikki’s eyes as he told her what he thought of the dance was SO swoon-worthy. Just pure love and fire!

Nikki looked super sexy in an all-black costume featuring a low-cut halter top with a lace bodice that showed of plenty of her ample cleavage. She had thigh-high slits in her long skirt that allowed for plenty of daring moves and she and Artem spun around the dance floor in a steamy Viennese Waltz to Rihanna’s “Love on the Brain.” The theme for the week was “guilty pleasures” and they got freaky in an elevator at the start of their routine that mirrored something out of Fifty Shades of Grey. Nikki even even used a silver party mask as seen in the film. It was pretty bold of Artem knowing that Nikki’s man was waiting in the wings! See DWTS season 25 pics, here.

We thought the couple did and incredible job and so did John, but unfortunately the judges are still being a little on the fence, as they gave 7’s across the board. She’s still in the hunt though, and even if Nikki doesn’t end up in the final three, she has still won at life because the way that John looked at her as he held on to her and gave his loving critique is couple goals times one million! That man absolutely worships her!

