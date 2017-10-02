A terrifying videos shows Jason Aldean being rushed offstage when a gunman opened fire in Las Vegas on Oct. 1. The country star and other festival performers have confirmed they’re safe after the terrifying incident.

“Tonight has been beyond horrific,” Jason Aldean wrote on Instagram, after he was rushed off the stage, mid-performance, as gunshots were fired from Las Vegas’ Mandalay Bay Hotel & Casino above. “I still don’t know what to say but wanted to let everyone know that Me and my Crew are safe. My thoughts and prayers go out to everyone involved tonight. It hurts my heart that this would happen to anyone who was just coming out to enjoy what should have been a fun night. #heartbroken #stopthehate.” Jason’s wife, Brittany Aldean, who is currently pregnant with the pair’s first child together, added, “We are safe…our angels were definitely watching over us tonight. No words for what happened..Just horrific. Praying for everyone.” Video from the scene shows Jason racing off the stage as the gunshots began.

The shooter, who killed more than 50 people and injured more than 200, has been identified as 64-year-old Stephen Paddock. Police killed him at the scene. Jake Owen, who performed before Jason, was backstage when the chaos erupted. “Praying for everyone here in Vegas,” he tweeted. “I witnessed the most unimaginable event tonight. We are okay. Others aren’t. Please pray. Gun shots were ringing of of the stage rigging and road cases. No one knew where to go…thank you LVPD and responders for keeping us safe.”

Luke Combs, who performed earlier in the night, also confirmed that he was safe. “Me, the band and crew are all safe,” he wrote. Been a long night, gonna try to get some sleep. Thank you all for your thoughts and prayers.” The guys of Big & Rich were also at the festival, and added, “Everyone in the B&R camp is ok. Thought and prayers to everyone in vegas at #Route91.”

Gunfire can be heard breaking out as Jason Aldean​ performed in Las Vegas; at least 50 people are dead, 200 injured https://t.co/Fg1inPTxhn pic.twitter.com/QZ1WllHKjp — ABC News (@ABC) October 2, 2017

The 64-year-old gunman opened fire as Jason Aldean was playing. Video shows the chaos as performers and fans went running for cover. @CBS12 pic.twitter.com/S4QusUkSEF — Lynda Figueredo (@LyndaFigueredo) October 2, 2017

