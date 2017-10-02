Las Vegas Shooting: Jason Aldean Beside Himself With Grief After Fans Murdered

Jason Aldean is shaken after the horrific shooting during his set at the Route 91 country festival in Las Vegas, and he’s grieving for the victims and their families. The rocker loves his fans so much!

The unthinkable happened at a country music festival in Las Vegas on October 1. Fans were gunned down during Jason Aldean‘s set at the Route 91 concert in what became the largest mass shooting in American history. Jason was onstage as bullets rained down from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Hotel across, where suspect Stephen Paddock, 64, fired an assault rifle at the unsuspecting crowd. Footage from the massacre shows Jason pausing his set as he realized what was happening, and he and his crew sprinting offstage and ducking for cover.

It was a horrific disaster that took the lives of over 50 concertgoers, and injured more than 500. The death toll only keeps rising. Jason released a statement after the incident telling his fans that he, his crew, his band, and his pregnant wife, Brittany Aldean, were all safe and accounted for. He told his fans how much he loved them, too. While Jason’s physically okay, he’s been ravaged by grief. It’s something that no person should witness or endure.

“Jason is still in shock over what happened; it really rocked him to the core,” a country music insider told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Jason has never experienced anything in his life as frightening, horrific, and heartbreaking, and he is beside himself with grief. He loves his fans more than anything, and the fact that so many of them were senselessly slaughtered right in front of his eyes is something he will likely never truly get over. Right now Jason is still struggling with his emotions and trying to come to terms with what happened. He says that he doesn’t want to cancel his tour, though. Jason wants to honor those who lost their lives by not allowing hate to win, and by not caving in the face of fear.”

