Jason Aldean & Pregnant Wife Fled Shooting Scene In Police Car As Band Hid Behind Equipment

Jason Aldean and his pregnant wife, Brittany, are OK after a shooting at his concert on Oct. 1, but they were still forced to experience absolute terror as gunshots were fired, sending band and crew members into a frenzy backstage.

When shots were fired at the Route 91 Music Festival on Oct. 1, Jason Aldean was rushed offstage. His wife, Brittany Aldean (nee Kerr), who is several months pregnant with the couple’s child, was backstage, and luckily, the two were rushed to safety in a police vehicle, according to Us Weekly. “They both, including [Jason’s] entire team, are still in shock,” an insider tells the mag. “They can’t believe this happened to all those innocent people.” Jason and Brittany both confirmed their safety on social media, but are, understandably, heartbroken over the tragedy. Meanwhile, Jason’s band and crew members “hid behind the equipment once they realized what was happening,” Us Weekly’s insider adds. The band’s tour bus has reportedly been left with bullet holes.

22,000 people were attending the festival, which lasted for three days, with Jason as the closing performer. Police have confirmed that 64-year-old Stephen Paddock was the gunman who opened fire, killing at least 58 people and injuring more than 500 others. Stephen fired his shots from a room on the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Hotel & Casino, where he had reportedly been staying since Sept. 28. When officers finally located the 64-year-old’s room, they found him dead of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

In his social media post after the shooting, Jason confirmed that his band and crew were also safe. The 40-year-old is expected to continue his tour on Oct. 6 in Los Angeles, and has not revealed if any of these upcoming dates will be rescheduled.

