Indiana Mom Arrested For Starving & Confining 2 Teen Daughters Inside Filfthy Home For Years

This is SO awful. A 64-year-old Indiana woman named Mary Heller is being charged with three felony counts of neglect. Police say, according to Wane.com, that she kept two teenage girls, whose names have not been released, confined inside of a “dirty” home for years. Mary also reportedly pulled them out of school years ago and failed to educate the children on her own. When authorities showed up at the Decatur home, the girls told them that their mother “gave up on [them] a long time ago.” Police found that statement to be completely true as the children were living in “deplorable” conditions without food.

Court documents state when officers arrived at the filthy home back in January, they found the girls abnormally thin, weak, and pale. In addition, paramedics allegedly told police the home smelled like “rotting flesh” and one of the teens appeared “skinny and dirty-looking.” One girl is reportedly from China while the other one is from Mongolia, reports NBC affiliate WBAL TV. Both told police they were only allowed to leave the house to get the mail. While the two teens were taken by Child Protective Services, Mary was arrested and charged with neglect. Police were called over in the first place after Mary called emergency services after being unable to get up from the floor of her bathroom for “20 hours.” She was initially taken to Fort Wayne hospital.

Inside some of the rooms in Mary’s house, police found clumps of black hair, the carpet covered in “brown-colored smelly stains,” and the refrigerator was broken. Mary reportedly apologized for the condition of the home and said she was too sick to clean. Another woman, who has not been named, told authorities that the girls’ cousin had asked her and another woman to check on the girls prior to police issuing a warrant. When they went to the residence, one of the teens answered the door and appeared “very skinny, having a pale-looking complexion, greasy long black hair, and her lips were dry and cracked,” according to the affidavit.

The women proceeded to take the two girls to McDonald’s, and, apparently, the girls “had no clue as to how to order or what they wanted.” They also severely lacked social skills and indicated they do not eat very much. After McDonald’s, the women took the girls to Walmart in order to buy them some more food. As sad as it is, once inside, one of the girls reportedly said, “I always dreamed of this, going to the store.” Mary was released on bond last week after a judge entered a not guilty plea on her behalf.

