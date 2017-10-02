Halloween Movies & Marathons: What To Watch On TV In October

October has arrived, and that means Halloween movies and marathons are on the way! From Freeform’s ’13 Nights of Halloween’ to AMC’s ‘Fearfest,’ this is what you need to watching in October!

Halloween always brings out some of the best TV specials and marathons. The witching hour is upon us, and now we have your go-to guide for what’s on TV in October 2017. The highly-anticipated Stranger Things season 2 will premiere on Oct. 27. That same day, The Simpson’s Treehouse of Horror XXVIII will air on FOX. Tom Hanks will be reprising his role as David S. Pumpkins from SNL for an animated special, which will air on Oct. 28. Over on CBS, Michael Jackson’s Halloween will air on Oct. 27. The special will feature the King of Pop’s best music as the soundtrack to the story about two kids and a dog who find themselves on a haunted hotel adventure.

In addition to the TV specials, there are a number of Halloween movie marathons airing this month as well. Most of these marathons will begin towards the end of the month, but there are some marathons starting as early as the first day of October. Here’s a rundown of the best Halloween marathons we know about so far.

Freeform’s 13 Nights of Halloween: This marathon is a Halloween staple. Starting Oct. 19, Freeform will begin airing some of your favorite spooky movies. Yes, this means Hocus Pocus will be on repeat multiple times until Oct. 31, when it will air non-stop starting at 12 p.m. ET. Other family-friendly movies like Sleepy Hollow, The Nightmare Before Christmas, The Addams Family, and Frankenweenie will also be airing.

Disney Channel’s Monstober: The annual event will begin on Oct. 7 with Girl Vs. Monster airing at 11 a.m. The full schedule hasn’t been released yet, but you can expect fan favorites like Halloweentown and Halloweentown II: Kalabar’s Revenge to air at some point.

TCM’s Classic Horror: Tuesdays in October: Turner Classic Movies will be celebrating Halloween all month long with spooky movies from years past, including Nosferatu, Bride of Frankenstein, The Old Dark House, White Zombie, House of Dracula, The Bad Seed, Children of the Damned, Thirteen Ghosts, Psycho, Poltergeist, and more.

Syfy’s 31 Days of Halloween: The network will be airing some of your favorite horror and sci-fi movies like Blade Runner, Cabin Fever, Nightmare on Elm Street, and The Sixth Sense.

AMC’s Fearfest: AMC is bringing back its annual event again this year. This year, Fearfest officially begins this year Oct. 23 and lasts up until Halloween. Halloween, Nightmare on Elm Street, Friday the 13th, Child’s Play, Leprechaun, and Dawn of the Dead are just a few of the movies that will air this month.

HollywoodLifers, what are you going to be watching in October? What’s your favorite Halloween movie? Let us know!