Ellie Goulding Goes Braless & Reveals Nipples Through Sheer Red Shirt

Ellie Goulding is red hot, literally! The singer stepped out for Paris Fashion Week in a skin-tight red top that exposed her nipples! See the photo of a braless Ellie on the streets of Paris!

Slay! Ellie Goulding, 30, turned heads on the street of Paris on Monday [Oct. 2], when she stepped out in a revealing red top! The English singer turned the Parisian streets into her very own catwalk when she strut her stuff, braless! Ellie showed off her nipples in the sheer, long sleeve top and she’s never looked better. See the full image of her look, below!

Ellie paired her braless look with a gold skirt with a front train and pointed, black ankle boots. She prepared for the chilly weathers with a stylish, navy blue trench coat draped over her shoulders. Ellie rocked effortless, loose waves and a fresh face for Fashion Week. And, it’s safe to say that she’s on this week’s best dressed list!

The singer sat front row at Stella’s Spring Summer 2018 fashion show, which took place at the Opera Garnier in the French capital. And, the show wasn’t short of celeb attendees. Ellie was joined by fellow singer, Kylie Minogue, 49, and fashion maven, Alexa Chung, 33. The three stunners were all smiles when they took in the Parisian fashion. Salma Hayek, 51, was also in attendance in a beautiful maroon, velvet two-piece suit. The actress attended the show with her husband, Francois-Henri Pinault, 55.

Ellie chose the right time to join the braless club, since Hollywood’s hottest stars have been rocking braless trend over the past few months. Selena Gomez, 25, just stepped out in NYC last month, where she went braless in a cropped sweater. And, Kim, 36, and Khloe, 33, Kardashian are known for their sexy, braless looks.

We were quite shocked to see Ellie at Paris Fashion Week, especially in a bold number. The singer has been laying low recently, after she admitted that she wanted to “take a break” from making music after working for seven years straight, following her 2010 debut to the spotlight. She hasn’t released an album since Nov. 2015, when she dropped her record, Delirium. However, she did team up with Kygo, 26, for their joint hit, “First Time” in April 2017.

In March 2016, Ellie tweeted the news to her fans, and warned that she was not quitting music. “I am not quitting music, I’ve come too far for that! Just having a break,” she said, adding, “It’s been seven years since I had time off…. Love you all.”

HollywoodLifers, do you love Ellie’s look?