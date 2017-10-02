‘DWTS’ Live Blog: Celebs Bring Their Embarrassing Guilty Pleasures To The Ballroom

When it comes to guilty pleasures, everyone has one. While some of these ‘DWTS’ celebs made us LOL with theirs, others pulled on the heart strings.

Following the tragedy in Las Vegas, the cast and crew of Dancing with the Stars started the show with a moment of silence, and decided that this week would not be an elimination week. So instead, they all just focused on dancing, having fun, and being thankful.

Drew Scott and Emma Slater were the first duo to hit the dance floor on this week of Dancing with the Stars; his guilty pleasure was TV Crime Show, so the pair did a themed Argentine Tango that impressed the judges. Score: 23



Derek Fisher and Sharna Burgess were up next with a Cha Cha, and after their low scores next week, the former NBA pro leaned on his guilty pleasure: The Fresh Prince of Bel Air. They danced to the theme song and the judges were so happy with his actual “cha-cha-cha content!” Score: 21

Victoria Arlen had the perfect guilty pleasure: the song “Tubthumping” by Chumbawamba, which helped her when she was bullied in school and in a wheel chair. Val Chmerkovskiy came up with an incredible Quickstep routine! Score: 22

Maks Chmerkovskiy was out for a “personal reason” this week, so Vanessa Lachey brought in Alan Bersten for her Jazz dance to ”Girls Just Want to Have Fun.” Her guilty pleasure was shopping with the girls, and her dance perfectly captured that. Len loved it, but in true Carrie Ann form, she wasn’t crazy about her lifts. Score: 23

Nikki Bella revealed her guilty pleasure was “romance,” but then explained she meant “Fifty Shades of Grey.” So, she and Artem Chigvintsev did a very seductive Viennese Waltz to “Love on the Brain.” It was the perfect week for her husband, John Cena to be in the audience — he loved her risqué dance just like the judges. However, Carrie Ann missed the softness. Score: 21

Frankie Muniz shocked everyone with his guilty pleasure: boy bands. So, he and Witney Carson took on a Samba to “It’s Gonna Be Me” by *NSYNC. He got tips from Nick Lachey and Joey Fatone! Frankie and Witney rocked the Brit/Justin matching denim look and killed the boy band style… the samba, not so much. We also got some archived footage of a really young Frankie singing “I Want You Back!” Score: 21

Lindsey Sterling was going through a tough break up so she leaned on her guilty pleasure — staying in her PJs all day — and Mark Ballas to stay positive. They danced quite the jive to “Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go,” and Len called it the dance of the season. It also recieved the highest score of the season. Score: 27

Sasha Pieterse‘s guilty pleasure was baking, so she and Gleb Savchenko did an adorable chef-themed Jazz number to “I Can’t Help Myself (Sugar Pie, Honey Bunch)” that ended with a pie in his face! Carrie Ann and Bruno wanted a bit more dancing though. Score: 19

Keep updating for our live blog.