‘DWTS’ Shockers: 15 Stars Who Revealed Health Struggles On The Show

Leave it to ‘DWTS’ competitors to be tough as nails! Sasha Pieterse and more stars have used their platform on the show to bravely speak out about their health struggles. Read 14 more inspirational stories!

Pretty Little Liars fans were shocked when Sasha Pieterse, 21, opened up on Dancing With The Stars about her significant health struggle. The actress suffers from Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS), a hormonal disorder that caused her to gain 70 pounds over two years. “It was really, really hurtful the way people reacted. People were saying stuff like, ‘she’s pregnant, you’re fat.’ They were angry, they were mad that I look like this. [It was] one of the hardest things I’ve ever been through.” Sasha said that since joining DWTS, she lost 15 pounds and was feeling great for the first time in a long time.

She’s far from the only contestant — or judge — to speak frankly about their health problems while on the show, whether the issues happened before or during filming. You might recall when Don’t Be Tardy star Kim Zolciak, 39, had to leave the show in September 2015 because she experienced a TIA (Transient Ischemic Attack, or mini-stroke). So scary! Kim temporarily lost feeling on the left side of her body, as well as the ability to speak after taking a redeye flight home from Los Angeles to Atlanta. She later announced that doctors found a hole in her heart, and she underwent heart surgery. She’s doing just fine now!

Scroll through our gallery above to read Sasha, Kim, and 13 other DWTS cast members’ revelations about their health struggles. Each star is so brave for sharing their stories about what they go through every day!

